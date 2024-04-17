Highlights Harry Maguire is set to return for FA Cup semi-final, but six key defenders are still injured.

United's back line has been plagued by injuries with multiple key players out until May.

Willy Kambwala is likely to partner with Maguire in defence against Coventry City at Wembley.

Harry Maguire has offered Erik ten Hag a timely boost ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup semi-clash against Coventry City at the weekend as he is set to return to action - though there is bad news elsewhere with six first-team stars unavailable.

Maguire was seen clutching his thigh in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the weekend, and after not being seen in training on Tuesday, the England international was touch-and-go to face the Sky Blues in a game that will see United reach successive FA Cup finals should they beat the Championship outfit.

With their backline massively depleted over the past few weeks, it's seen the club struggle in the league with just one win in their last seven games, and the last thing Ten Hag would need is another injury to his most-senior remaining centre-back. But he's been dealt a boost in that regard - yet there is still setbacks throughout the team.

Manchester United: Injury News Latest

United have been dogged by injuries to their back line this season

According to the Manchester Evening News, Maguire is 'available to start' under the famous arch against the Championship side. However, the positive defensive news stops there with six other injuries at the back for the Red Devils.

The report suggests that Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane aren't back until May; whilst Jonny Evans, though the likeliest of the sextuple to play, is also expected to miss out though he could be back in action before the end of the month despite his contract running out at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There was 15 years and 342 days between Jonny Evans' first and second debuts at Manchester United.

It means that Willy Kambwala will likely be United's trusted choice to line-up alongside Maguire, who has been described as 'majestic' by former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, in the heart of defence as they aim to stop the goal-laden duo of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

Kambwala has impressed in his cameos at the back for United, especially against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford where he managed to keep Darwin Nunez quiet - and for United's sixth-choice centre-back, the club can be highly optimistic that he can become a regular fixture in their first-team in years to come given the fact that he is just 19 years of age.

Manchester United's Chances of Winning Silverware This Season

Trophies are rare at Old Trafford presently but United can still win one

United won the Carabao Cup trophy last season and came almightily close to winning the domestic cup double when they reached the FA Cup final in May; though they were pitted against rivals Manchester City and having fell behind after just 13 seconds to an Ilkay Gundogan volley, it was always going to be a tough mountain to climb as they lost 2-1.

The FA Cup is now the only title that United can win this campaign, and they've been given the easiest side of the draw on paper with Coventry to play. Should they win, they'll be keeping a keen eye on the other semi-final between Manchester City and Chelsea; where we could have a repeat of last season's final.

Erik ten Hag would become the first Manchester United boss to have won major trophies in successive seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson should he win the cup, though two huge games stand in their way.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-04-24.