Highlights Manchester United has included a buy-back clause in Mason Greenwood's contract with Marseille after reaching an agreement for his sale last week.

This is commonplace in academy player's contracts, but still raises the question among Premier League fans.

It is unlikely Greenwood will ever play in England again, but a high sell-on fee has also been attached to his Marseille deal.

Despite Manchester United's Mason Greenwood debacle appearing to be finally coming to an end after the Red Devils agreed a transfer with Marseille last week, new details have emerged suggesting this might no longer be the case, with his deal including a buy-back clause, as per reports from the Telegraph.

Greenwood joined Marseille on a five-year contract on Thursday after the French side agreed to pay United £26.6million for his services. The 22-year-old striker has left his boyhood club permanently after spending last season on loan with Getafe, contributing to 14 goals in La Liga as he looked to sweep off-field crises under the carpet.

This came after Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022, with the club succumbing to external pressure and announcing he would not play again for the club.

Those charges have since been dropped in February 2023 by the Crown Prosecution Service, who said “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”, but that hasn't stopped the fire remaining ablaze.

Mason Greenwood's Unexpected Clause

Buy-back clauses are commonplace for young players

Few episodes in the recent history of English football have sparked such strong reaction or cast such a shadow over a club, but a line has at last been drawn with the recent Marseille agreement. United had originally set Greenwood’s valuation at £40 million - still only around half of what he was being valued at before the controversies - but the eagerness to ship him out of Old Trafford at a lowly figure proves their stance.

Nevertheless, there was still a buy-back clause included in his recent contract with the Ligue 1 giants. 'These are fairly routine nowadays where the sale of academy graduates or young talents are concerned but, given Greenwood’s history, the decision to include a buy-back clause could be perceived as somewhat contentious,' the Telegraph reported.

They also reported, however, that they understand there is no expectation or intention of Greenwood coming back in the future and that, 'if the clause does signify the door remains ajar for the player down the line, it is very much the slimmest of cracks. The prospect of it being activated is considered very low.'

Indeed, much greater significance is being attached to the high sell-on clause of 50%, given the club's feeling that Marseille is unlikely to be Greenwood’s final destination and that he has the ability to play for a very top club away from the Premier League's goldfish bowl.

Mason Greenwood's Future

The Carrington graduate is determined to turn a new corner

At his first press conference as a Marseille player, Greenwood stressed that he won’t speak about the past following a backlash from some fans and the city’s mayor. "I understand the questions, I don't want to talk about it too much or get into debates and controversies,” he said.

"I already spoke about it on Thursday with the supporters and I spoke about it last season. I want to move forward, I want to be part of Olympique de Marseille. "My intention is really to concentrate on the football part. The staff and players told me about the foundation, associations and hospital visits and, like the other players, I will participate in these initiatives."

Marseille president Pablo Longoria joined Greenwood for his introductory press conference. He also addressed the striker's past accusations, but insisted he has the values that Marseille want at their club. "I understand that his arrival raises questions and concerns. I respect everyone's opinions but I do not want to get into controversy. It is the past, a complex and old situation. Mason has spoken about it," he added.