Casemiro's potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League is still a possibility despite Al-Nassr downplaying talks over signing the Manchester United midfielder, according to Sam C of The United Stand.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the past year, with question marks over his form and ability to continue performing at the highest level of Premier League football. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has become a bit-part player at United since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

A similar situation unfolded for Ronaldo at the end of his second Old Trafford spell, and he headed to Al-Nassr in January 2023 after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Red Devils in November 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is flourishing at Al-Awwal Park and seemingly wants his former teammate to join him.

Saudi Made Offer For Casemiro Weeks Ago

Al-Nassr Want A Different Profile Of Midfielder

Sam C gave an update on Saudi interest in Casemiro and hinted that Al-Nassr aren't prioritizing his capture:

"The Saudi central offer for Casemiro was tabled some weeks ago, however, nothing was agreed or signed, despite the Saudi’s pushing. Understand that Al-Nassr would prefer to get a playmaker midfielder in, rather than a defensive-minded one (like Casemiro) despite Cristiano Ronaldo pushing. One to watch in closing days."

Casemiro will have a year left to run on his contract with United in the summer, which is why INEOS are eager to offload the Brazilian in this window for a decent fee. He arrived at Old Trafford from Madrid in August 2022 for £70 million and sits on purported wages of £350,000-per-week making him the highest earner at the club.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed on the Market Madness podcast that the 75-cap Brazil international had been offered a £650,000-per-week contract by Al-Nassr.

Casemiro Stats (Premier League 2025-25) Appearances (starts) 14 (10) Goals 1 Assists 0 Ground Duels Won 3.7 (58%) Aerial Duels Won 1.5 (66%)

As the prior source suggested, this proposal was neither agreed nor signed, but a move to Saudi could still be on the cards before the window closes. The MLS is also a possible destination for Casemiro if he doesn't make the move to the Saudi Pro League and link up with Ronaldo.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 24/01/2025.