Insiders close to the Manchester United takeover situation are ‘adamant’ that Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned INEOS are still in the running, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Sheikh Jassim is covertly confident of being successful in his bid for the club, Ratcliffe is still within a shout of winning the race of his boyhood club.

Manchester United takeover news

In November, the Glazers were said to be ‘exploring strategic alternatives’ for the club, meaning the American-born family were considering fresh investment, a sale or other transactions involving the company.

Fast-forward six months and the club’s supporters are still far from learning who United’s next custodian will be.

It did, however, quickly became a two-horse race between Qatari Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim and British billionaire Ratcliffe, with both prospective owners submitting bids exceeding a whopping £5 billion.

As eye-watering as these figures are, however, they are still way off the Glazers’ valuation, which is believed to be around the £6 billion mark.

90min have suggested that Sheikh Jassim is becoming more and more confident that he will be the Glazers’ successor, while Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the Qatari-backed bidder is ‘convinced his bid is very good for the future’.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Manchester United's ongoing takeover situation?

Jacobs suggested that Ratcliffe has been told that his bid is still in the running of being the successful one.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “At the moment, nothing is progressing on the INEOS side even though it hasn’t been communicated to them that they’re formally out of the race. In fact, quite the opposite.

Many insiders are adamant that they’re still there. So, this would also suggest that Qatar can be somewhat more positive, but also sceptical because they’re in the dark as to the Glazers' intentions.

So, from Qatar’s perspective, they either think they’re going to win or it will be a no sale and form Ratcliffe’s perspective, the group are going to have to work out how they can get Board approval, if they are to proceed. Otherwise, they could be out the race."

How is the takeover saga affecting Manchester United's transfer window?

Without any clear vision and guidance from those above Ten Hag, he is getting publicly annoyed with the situation.

And can you blame him? He, as United boss, has been left in the dark regarding the situation.

Per The Sun, the Dutchman was not best pleased that Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice was not rivalled by his club, as he felt the England international would have been a ‘perfect addition’.

They did manage to raid the Stamford Bridge for Rice’s compatriot Mason Mount as their third (and final) £60m bid, which was left on the table when Chelsea initially rejected it, was eventually accepted.

But the former Ajax head honcho does not want to stop there with his goalkeeper and centre-forward woes not going away, but his hands are tied to an extent, while the Glazers decide whether to sell or stay put.

In what is viewed as a crucial summer of negotiations for the club, there is a growing concern of that clubs around them are progressing at a much more advancing pace, especially as ESPN claim the Red Devils spending it limited by Financial Fairplay cap,