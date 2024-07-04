Highlights Manchester United are seeking left-back options due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injuries.

Fabrizio Romano has told GMS that United have 'genuine' interest in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez is a promising option, but United may consider other left-backs.

Manchester United are in need of a left-back next season after suffering a campaign in which their two out-and-out choices in that role were absent for the majority of the season - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have 'genuine' interest in Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez, as they aim to strengthen their ranks ahead of next season.

Luke Shaw only featured in 12 Premier League games last season after suffering with injuries, whilst back-up Tyrell Malacia was nowhere to be seen last season despite a decent first campaign with the Red Devils after signing from Feyenoord in 2022 - with a knee injury that kept him out of action for 11 months. Both are good enough to start for the Old Trafford outfit but with doubts over their availability, United could look to sign players who can feature every week - and Kerkez has been linked.

Kerkez Has Been Linked With Man Utd

The Red Devils are in the market for a left-back

Reports flooded in over June that United were interested in the young Cherries star after he underwent a superb first season in the Premier League.

Romano tweeted earlier in the summer at United were monitoring the Hungarian, who Bournemouth bought from AZ Alkmaar last summer - with the caveat that the Cherries would demand a 'high transfer fee' in order to allow the 20-year-old to part ways after just 12 months at the club.

Milan Kerkez's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =12th Crosses Per Game 0.4 5th Clearances Per Game 2 5th Tackles Per Game 1.7 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.42 18th

United have been credited with an interest in various new players, given that INEOS have come in as minority owners to improve the playing squad - but left-back is an area of concern thanks to the lack of availability shown by Shaw and Malacia over the past year. Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, and Matthijs de Ligt are all other targets for United.

Romano: United Interest in Kerkez "Is Genuine"

The Red Devils are in for a number of targets

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that the Red Devils' interest in the Hungarian youngster 'is genuine', and although there are other options that they could look at signing to fill the void, it's a position of need and Kerkez fits the bill. He said:

"Manchester United's interest is genuine, so I think Kerkez could be one of the options, but not the only one from what I have heard. "They are also assessing other options. I think they're waiting to see what happens with any other opportunities in the market for that position, and they they will make a decision. But left-back is another position they want to cover for this summer, for sure."

Kerkez Has Top Pedigree For a Young Player

Paolo Maldini once called Kerkez to convince him to Italy

Kerkez shone for Bournemouth this season after arriving as a generally unknown player despite his previous pedigree.

Playing youth football in Serbia, Austria and Hungary, Kerkez got his big move to AC Milan at the age of 17 after a phone call from Paolo Maldini - though first-team options were tough to come by for the youngster and as a result, he moved to Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar, where he became a first-team regular with three goals in 33 games in the Eredivisie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez featured in 33 games for Bournemouth in all competitions this season.

And, having eased into the Premier League with relative comfort on the south coast under Andoni Iraola, his performances have seen United take an interest in his services - which could come to fruition if Erik ten Hag decides to push ahead with a move for his services.

