Manchester United remain interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot with his current contract ending in June, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Man United transfer news – Adrien Rabiot

According to Manchester Evening News, the French international was on the cusp of a move to Old Trafford last summer, but that failed to materialise.

The Daily Mail claims the club’s football director – John Murtough – led the aggressive push for Rabiot last summer.

United reportedly offered a wage that would have made him one of the club’s highest earners, but it was still not enough to meet the midfielder’s demands.

Their interest remains one year on, and RMC Sport in France has reported that United have offered a contract to the £149-a-week earner as Erik ten Hag looks to undergo a midfield overhaul.

Though, 90min has revealed that Rabiot had previously admitted that a new contract with his current club Juventus may be on the cards, so United will have to act fast if they wish to sign the cut-price Frenchman.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Rabiot has a dream to ply his trade in England one day, which may sway in United’s favour.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Adrien Rabiot and Man United?

With Champions League almost secured, Sheth has suggested that the interest from the English giants is expected to remain, particularly as he is a low-price option.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “You’ve got Manchester United who have guaranteed Champions League football for next season. So the interest has been there, you’d expect that interest to remain as far as United are concerned. So [that] maybe one to watch particularly because he is a free transfer.”

What would Adrien Rabiot bring to Manchester United?

The French midfielder’s current contract ends in June, meaning that he will be available for free in the summer.

It’s been a promising inaugural campaign for the Dutchman on the red side of Manchester, but a lack of squad depth has sometimes proved detrimental, which showcases the need for midfield reinforcements to contend with the all-conquering Manchester City.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Rabiot has played a total of 31 Serie A games for the Old Lady and has scored eight goals and provided a further four assists.

Combined with his commendable attacking output, Rabiot would also bring defensive solidity to the side. On average this campaign, according to Fbref, he has racked up 1.41 blocks, 1.6 clearances and 1.58 aeriel duels won per 90.

Rabiot’s mother Veronique is employed as his agent and is notoriously known to be a tough negotiator as United found out during last summer’s pursuit of the 28-year-old.

If United are looking to utilise their funds elsewhere this window, Rabiot on a free would be a smart acquisition seeing as some groundwork was initiated last summer. The funds could be instead used for other positions in need of a lick of paint, notably the striker position.