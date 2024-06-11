Highlights Man United are interested in signing Lille defender Leni Yoro this summer.

Yoro's preferred destination is thought to be Real Madrid amid interest from top European sides.

United prioritise signing a new centre-back this summer after Raphael Varane's departure.

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Lille’s 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro, according to The Athletic.

United face competition from multiple European sides, including Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool, for the highly-rated Frenchman this summer.

Yoro impressed for Lille in his debut senior campaign last season, making 44 appearances for Paulo Fonseca’s side and scoring two goals. The 18-year-old has a year left on his current deal with the French side and is likely to be on the move this summer amid huge interest from top clubs across the continent.

According to MailOnline, Lille value Yoro at £50m in this transfer window, a fee United are unlikely to afford without major outgoings. Reportedly, the Red Devils’ budget is as low as £35m this summer, and they are expected to offload multiple players to bring in reinforcements under new ownership.

Man United Eye Deal for Yoro

He prefers a move to Real Madrid

According to The Athletic, 'Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested' in signing Yoro this summer, but he may prefer a move to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos 'still favoured to secure his signature'.

Recent reports suggest the 18-year-old has been asked to wait for his number one choice, Real Madrid, after the Champions League final, as Los Blancos are now expected to make an offer for the Frenchman.

According to MailOnline, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are willing to offer £30m for the impressive centre-back this summer, before his contract expires next year.

Back in April, Lille manager Fonseca predicted Yoro 'will be at one of the best clubs in Europe' next season after he became an important part of his starting eleven last campaign. Man United’s interest in Yoro comes after the Red Devils parted ways with Raphael Varane this summer – the Frenchman left on a free transfer after three years at the club.

The Lille centre-back – dubbed "world-class" by scout Jacek Kulig – could be seen as a long-term replacement for Varane, who helped United win two domestic cups in two years.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Man United ‘Prioritise’ New Centre-Back

After Raphael Varane’s departure

Manchester United are prioritising signing a new centre-back this summer after Raphael Varane announced his departure last month, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag’s side are willing to bring in reinforcements following an injury-stricken season which saw the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire struggle for fitness for multiple weeks.

The Red Devils have recently offered a contract extension to 36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans, whom Ten Hag trusted throughout last season and praised as 'massively important'.

Evans made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions after returning from Leicester on a free transfer last summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.