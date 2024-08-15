Manchester United remain interested in Bayer Leverkusen ace Exequiel Palacios as they continue their search for a new midfielder, according to journalist Dylan McBennett.

United are ‘long-term admirers’ of Palacios, but a deal remains difficult due to Bayer’s desire to keep hold of the 25-year-old this summer, per McBennett. Palacios is understood to be among the midfield shortlist alongside the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ugarte remains the top target for the Red Devils, but his asking price remains a point of concern.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Romano revealed that United are likely to need another major sale if they were to pursue a deal for Ugarte, who is reportedly still being valued at £51m by the Parisians this summer.

McBennett suggests AS Monaco’s Fofana is also ‘a difficult target’ – the Frenchman would reportedly prefer a summer switch to AC Milan, who are yet to agree on a fee with the Ligue 1 side.

Bundesliga Ace on Man Utd Radar

Bayer reluctant to sell Palacios

According to McBennett, Bayer would be reluctant to sell Palacios, who was a key part of their Bundesliga title-winning campaign last season.

The former River Plate midfielder steered clear of transfer rumours in April, insisting Bayer "met all my expectations", when first links to Manchester United started to emerge. The 25-year-old Argentina international has been described as "elite" and "perfect" previously, which would explain the interest in his signature.

German outlet SportBILD reported in February that Palacios was among four transfer targets for Man United, alongside his Bayer teammates Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou.

The quartet has stayed put throughout the summer and are seen as important pieces of Xabi Alonso’s project in Germany, with Bayer keen to keep the squad core together ahead of their Champions League return.

Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 24 Goals/assists 4/4 Progressive passes per 90 7.96 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.61 Tackles per 90 2.95 Pass accuracy 91.7%

Palacios, who joined Bayer from River Plate in 2020, made 122 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions across four seasons, scoring 14 goals and registering 10 assists.

In September 2023, the 25-year-old extended his stay with Bayer, signing a new five-year contract that will keep the Argentine at the club until 2028.

Marcos Alonso Would ‘Love’ Man Utd Move

Ten Hag offered the 33-year-old’s signing

Manchester United have been offered a chance to sign former Chelsea and Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, and the 33-year-old ‘would love’ an Old Trafford switch, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite sealing moves for defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, United could make another addition to their backline before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

According to Romano, the Red Devils are considering several names in their search for a left-sided defender, including Spanish duo Alonso and Mario Hermoso.

Both defenders are available on a free transfer after departing Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively at the end of last season and would reportedly be open to a Man United move this summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.