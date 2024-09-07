Manchester United are interested in signing Lewis Dunk, and have shortlisted the Brighton and Hove Albion defender as a target for future transfer windows, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Dunk, who was in England's Euro 2024 squad, impressed during the 2023/24 campaign, making 43 appearances and scoring four goals for the Seagulls. The veteran centre-back's top flight experience has prompted interest from United, who are said to be huge admirers of the player.

Despite signing central defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer, the Red Devils could be in the market for another reinforcement in this area of the pitch in 2025, with both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's contracts set to expire in 12 months. It's understood that United would like to replace the duo with a player of similar experience and who is available at a cut-price, which Dunk is likely to be as his own deal nears its end.

Manchester United Interested in Dunk

The north-west club admire the Brighton captain

Born in Brighton, Dunk joined his boyhood club at the age of 11, and eventually broke into the first team during the 2010/11 season. Establishing himself as a staple figure in the south coast side's back-line, the former Bristol City loanee led the team to Premier League promotion in 2017 and was eventually rewarded with captaincy at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Having made 459 appearances for Brighton, Dunk may be attracted to a new challenge if it presents itself. Turning 33 in November, and with just two years left on his contract, his time in Sussex could be close to coming to an end.

United have emerged as shock suitors for the physical defender, catching the eye of the north-west club, who value his experience and leadership qualities. Fichajes indicate that the FA Cup winners have shortlisted the player, described as 'sensational' by former manager Graham Potter, as a potential option to explore in future windows.

It's believed that such a move would be dependent on the potential exits of Maguire and Lindelof. As of yet, new contract proposals for the duo haven't surfaced, while the latter was understood to be on the verge of a move to Fiorentina in August.

Departures for both players would leave United light in the centre of defence, and thus a cost-effective addition who can provide cover and competition for the likes of Yoro, De Ligt and Lisandro Martínez may be a sensible approach to replacing them.

Dunk's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 3 Pass Accuray 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.76 Tackles Per 90 0.85 Interceptions Per 90 0.97 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.79

Antony Won't Leave United This Season

The winger hasn't started a game yet

While United may be targeting a new central defender as early as the January window, it doesn't appear the pursuit of a right-winger is as imminent. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Antony will remain at Old Trafford for the rest of this season, despite widespread speculation linking him with moves to Turkey, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian has made one appearance thus far this season for the Red Devils, a one-minute cameo off the bench against Brighton. Evidently behind the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order, the former Ajax attacker has a struggle on his hands to break back into Erik ten Hag's plans.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024