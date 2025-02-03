Manchester United are interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, but are not close to reaching an agreement with the Serie A club at the moment, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Red Devils have been named as surprise admirers of the Brazilian international, who was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in January after struggling for regular game time in Italy.

However, according to Mokbel, his anticipated return to the English top flight is 'looking difficult' on transfer deadline day, despite United’s interest:

Luiz, who joined Juventus on a five-year deal last summer, has made just five starts in all competitions this season, while featuring 14 times as a substitute.

The 26-year-old, praised as 'world-class' by John McGinn, spent five seasons at Aston Villa before moving to Juventus, making 175 Premier League appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 18 assists.

Man United are anticipating a busy end to the transfer window and are still targeting a new forward before the deadline, with Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey on their radar.

The Red Devils have welcomed defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven as Ruben Amorim’s first signings this month, while Marcus Rashford and Antony have departed on loan.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.