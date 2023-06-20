Manchester United hope Rasmus Hojlund could still be worked into their early summer budget as they plot ways to boost the squad quality.

The club’s takeover continues to drag on and that saga - combined with David De Gea’s uncertain future - is beginning to influence their potential in the transfer market.

Erik ten Hag has high hopes for this window, as United eye upgrades across the park that can elevate their standing in the game both domestically and in Europe for next season.

But their transfer kitty can not be fully unlocked until the outcome of the power battle between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined - and months into the struggle there is still no winner.

Without extra cash United’s hands are tied on how much they can spend and it will mean they can not take the squad to the next level in the same way they had planned.

Which players are Man Utd in contention for right now?

They have made an initial offer for Mason Mount of £40million and are going to raise that bid - but beyond this signing there are suggestions United might only be able to make one more key signing until more cash is made available.

A striker is the priority position but right now Ten Hag wants Mount tied up, just to ensure he definitely has a new body through the door this summer.

It is unclear whether that will have the urgency he hopes though, with United refusing to let Chelsea hold the upper hand in negotiations over the expected fee.

United are looking at their forward options and despite reports that they could be forced to pay as much as £85million for Hojlund, they would look to meet Atalanta at middle ground between their early expected price of £40million and where the Serie A club would ideally like to position the player.

A deal of around £60million could fit into the structure of this summer and it is understood intermediaries will explore that possibility.

Which other positions are Man Utd looking at?

It is understood a centre-back, full-back, two midfielders and a striker were already wanted coming into this summer - but now they are having to contemplate a new goalkeeper too because of De Gea’s ongoing contract situation. His contract expires on June 30 and no new agreement has been reached as United seek reduced terms.

To have to shell out for a new stopper would further impact on Ten Hag’s ability to adapt the team’s capabilities of challenging in the Premier League next season, even though it is true he has been open anyway to finding a goalkeeper that more obviously fits his philosophy.

Andre Onana could certainly be an option - but Inter Milan are trying to raise an auction for him so that they can benefit as much as possible from the deal. David Raya could yet emerge as an option again as Spurs stutter about spending £40million on him. Raya has long been monitored and has ambitions to become Spain No1.United would contemplate him as their next signing in goal.

United have also been linked with Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Diogo Costa of FC Porto and they have half an eye on Brighton’s Robert Sanchez.