Manchester United are reportedly holding internal discussions over a possible swap deal with Chelsea for Raheem Sterling, which would see Jadon Sancho head the other way, reports Fabrizio Romano.

A busy summer for Erik ten Hag has seen a number of new faces in the first-team dressing room, including Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui. Manuel Ugarte is set to be added to this list soon, with the Red Devils having reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a permanent deal.

But the Dutch custodian is keen to add more to his crop, with the wide flanks an area of concern amid Sancho's possible departure. Premier League rivals, Chelsea, have offered a swap deal for the 24-year-old, which would see the Blues' outcast, Sterling, head the other way, and Ten Hag and his entourage are considering the proposal.

Man Utd Considering Late Move for Raheem Sterling

A transfer would depend on the future of Jadon Sancho

Speaking via Playback, Romano revealed that Manchester United were holding discussions on the possibility of a late move for Raheem Sterling. He said:

"Now it's on United, so United internally are discussing Sterling, what Ten Hag thinks, what the board thinks, what INEOS people think. So internal discussion at Manchester United [are] about the Raheem Sterling swap deal topic for Jadon Sancho. Then at the same time, there is a club in concrete negotiations for Jadon Sancho, and that club is Juventus."

Sterling has conclusively been banished from the Chelsea squad, with Enzo Maresca deeming the former international as surplus to requirements. The board are eager to offload his bumper £325,000 per week wages off the books before the Friday transfer window deadline, and are doing all they can to stir up interest, but such high salary demands have deterred suitors so far.

Raheem Sterling vs Marcus Rashford - 2023/24 Premier League Stats Comparison Stat Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford Minutes 1,981 2,278 Goals 8 7 Assists 4 2 Shots per 90 1.68 1.54 Successful dribbles per 90 2.04 1.90

Elsewhere, Manchester United are in talks with Juventus for the future of Jadon Sancho, and his prospective departure will open space for a new wide man at the club, but the 24-year-old has reportedly voiced his preference for Chelsea over his other interested parties. That said, Chelsea's proposal may work better for all clubs and players involved, given it also provides Ten Hag with an immediate replacement in Sterling - an enticing outcome with such little time left on the window.

In any case, Sterling's wage demands will undoubtedly be a stumbling block in negotiations, and GMS sources suggest that the Jamaica-born man may have to reduce to more than half his weekly earnings for United to sanction the move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Should his transfer to Old Trafford materialise, Raheem Sterling would be the 15th player to have played for both sides in the Manchester derby and the 6th to have played for both sides in the Northwest derby between United and Liverpool (post-war).

Man Utd to Rival Liverpool for Miguel Gutierrez

Ten Hag chases another full-back

With Ten Hag and Co hard at work discussing the details of the winger department, they are also considering a move for another full-back in the mean time. As per reports in Spain, Girona ace, Miguel Gutierrez is on United's shortlist, following a highly successful season last year. The left-back tallied two goals and seven assists in 35 league outings, helping his side to an unexpected third place finish, stunning many in the world of football.

But Arne Slot's Liverpool are also reportedly on the lookout for a new full-back, and are set to compete with their north-west rivals for Gutierrez' signature. Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Chelsea are all also looming, and either of the five could make a move before the transfer window concludes on Friday.

