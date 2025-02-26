Manchester United and Ipswich Town will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with Ruben Amorim looking to move away from the relegation zone against a potential rival.

The Red Devils battled back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park this past weekend, while Kieran McKenna's side suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat at home against Tottenham to see them fall five points adrift of safety in the table.

Both teams are still battling with injury issues too, meaning the managers have decisions to make - and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Mazraoui doubtful in defence

Man Utd are currently dealing with some major issues in their squad with both Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez ruled out for the rest of the season, while Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount are expected to miss several more weeks through injury.

Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are also unavailable for this midweek clash, but Toby Collyer and Noussair Mazraoui will be checked late.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 16/03/2025 Toby Collyer Other 26/02/2025 Noussair Mazraoui Knee 26/02/2025 Mason Mount Thigh Unknown Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"No, I think it’s the same. They are improving but nobody is recovering for this game."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Chido Obi to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt; Dorgu, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Obi, Zirkzee.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Graczyk (GK), Harrison (GK), Mazraoui (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Heaven (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Kone (MID), Hojlund (FWD).

With £72m striker Hojlund really struggling in front of goal and a lack of midfield options considering £70m man Casemiro's poor form, Amorim may see this as a perfect chance for Obi to make his full debut up front.

Bruno Fernandes can drop into a deeper midfield role alongside Manuel Ugarte as a result, while Alejandro Garnacho should add some pace and creativity to the attack too. Leny Yoro should replace a not fully fit Mazraoui in defence too.

Related Man Utd Must Sell Dud This Week, Amorim Has Had Enough After Everton Manchester United walked away with a point from Goodison but one struggling Red Devil should be walking away from the club permanently.

Ipswich Team News

Tuanzebe available after ban

Kieran McKenna will be able to welcome back former Man Utd defender Axel Tuanzebe to the side after he served a one-game suspension, in what will be a huge boost to the side.

Midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste will be checked ahead of kick-off after knocks at the weekend, while Julio Enciso, Conor Chaplin, Christian Walton, Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Burns are all out.

Ipswich Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Julio Enciso Knee Unknown Conor Chaplin Knee 07/03/2025 Jens Cajuste Ankle 26/02/2025 Kalvin Phillips Calf 26/02/2025 Christian Walton Groin 01/04/2025 Chiedozie Ogbene Achilles 01/06/2025 Wes Burns Knee 01/01/2026

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, McKenna shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"Jens [Cajuste] and Kalvin [Phillips] going off was a blow. They're still being assessed, to be honest, so we don't know the severity. "It looks like, hopefully, neither is a very, very serious injury. But they're still getting some scans and assessments. "Honestly, I don't think we can rule anything in or out. That's not being flippant. They're getting some scans this morning which we'll get the results of this afternoon. We don't think either injury is severe and we can't put any timescale on them at the minute. "I thought Kalvin and Jens were both outstanding on Saturday, but with Sam (Morsy), Jack Taylor and Massimo (Luongo) it's a pretty strong unit and we trust all of them. Other than that, we're still similar to how we are. "It will be nice to have Axel Tuanzebe back in the squad. "Conor Chaplin (who has been sidelined since late December with a knee issue) got a full training session in with the squad today, which was good. "Julio (Enciso) is working with the physiotherapist still with his knee. Otherwise we're pretty much the same."

Ipswich Predicted XI

Liam Delap to lead the line

Ipswich Predicted XI: Palmer; Johnson, Tuanzebe, Greaves, O'Shea, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Delap, Clarke.

Ipswich Predicted Substitutes: Muric (GK), Woolfenden (DEF), Townsend (DEF), Godfrey (DEF), Taylor (MID), Broadhead (MID), Szmodics (FWD), Hirst (FWD), Philogene (FWD).

After being well beaten this past weekend, McKenna could look to match up Man Utd's system to claim a much-needed three points. Tuanzebe and Ben Johnson should come into defence while Sam Morsy can go back into midfield, while Liam Delap will lead the line with £23m man Jaden Philogene dropping to the bench.