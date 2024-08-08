Highlights Man Utd are considering a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney and are set to make an offer.

Brentford are said to have lowered their asking price by £20m, from £70m to £50m.

Man Utd are also eyeing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona with an approach already made.

Manchester United, amid their search for a new centre forward, are plotting a late summer move for Brentford and England ace Ivan Toney, per Football Insider, who have suggested that his asking price has dropped by £20 million.

Despite adding striker Joshua Zirkzee to their ranks earlier in the summer, the Dutchman’s expertise is not linked to his goalscoring exploits – and Erik ten Hag and his entourage will be aware of that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's eighth-placed finish in 2023/24 was the club's worst-ever of the Premier League era.

As such, the former Ajax chief could look to add another striker, who is capable of scoring plenty of goals at the top level of the English football pyramid, would be wise as Manchester United look to kick off the INEOS-led era with a positive campaign.

Toney’s Fee Drops By £20m Ahead of Prospective Man Utd Move

Tottenham also in the mix for his signature

Close

Back in the summer of 2020, Toney, who has been described as 'exceptional', finally got his break into the upper echelons of English football, joining then-Championship side Brentford. The Englishman, 28, has since gone from strength to strength, providing a reliable source of goals for the Bees, all while navigating the jump up to the top tier.

Manchester United themselves have lacked in that area in recent times, with the now-departed Anthony Martial unable to sustain a run of form in front of goal, particularly at the latter end of his 317-game career at Old Trafford.

As such, per Football Insider, the 20-time English champions are planning to lodge a proposal to Thomas Frank and his entourage for the former Newcastle United and Peterborough man. Brentford, despite not wanting to offload Toney, are still anticipating bids for the goal-gobbling centre forward, with them reducing their asking price by £20 million - from £70 million to £50 million.

Toney, Hojlund, Zirkzee - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Toney Hojlund Zirkzee Minutes 1,449 2,172 2,772 Goals 4 10 11 Assists 2 2 4 Shots per game 3 1.3 2.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.6 1.5 Aerials won per game 3.2 0.8 0.9 Overall rating 6.89 6.70 7.03

Northampton-born Toney, who has just one year left on his west London contract, has taken to life in the Premier League relatively simply, having notched 36 goals and 11 assists in 85 appearances in the top flight.

Particularly as striker Rasmus Hojlund, 21, suffered an injury during the club’s pre-season campaign, a move for Toney would give the Red Devils plenty of optimism heading into an all-important campaign – Ten Hag’s third in the dugout.

Interestingly, GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Toney is an exciting prospect for the Bees man. Moving to another club in the capital would reduce the need to relocate, which could give Ange Postecoglou a boost in his pursuit.

Man Utd Remain Interested in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Approach made by the Red Devils

Close

Another area that the Red Devils are keen to iron out before the impending season gets underway is central midfield. Donny van de Beek’s exit, combined with the respective declines of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, has ramped up their previous interest in Barcelona and Netherlands ace Frenkie de Jong.

Per Manchester World, Ten Hag’s side have made an approach for the 27-year-old, who has two years remaining on his La Blaugrana contract, in the wake of their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte falling through.

Related £606,000 p/w Star Among Manuel Ugarte Alternatives Man United Must Target With Ugarte out of the picture, United must scramble quickly to bring in another midfield option

De Jong has been long admired by chiefs at Old Trafford and contact has been made with his La Liga employers to ascertain whether their midfield target would be available for £40 million – a fee that is much less than what PSG want for the aforementioned Ugarte.

All statistics per WhoScored