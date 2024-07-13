Highlights Manchester United are keen on Ivan Toney despite being on the verge of signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Toney wants to move to Old Trafford and his agent has already informed Brentford of the situation.

Xavi Simons is also on United's radar following an impressive Euro 2024 with the Netherlands.

Despite snaring the signature of striker Joshua Zirkzee in recent days, Manchester United are interested in striking a deal for the Premier League-proven front-man Ivan Toney of Brenftord, according to Christian Falk, who also suggested that the latter is keen to join the Old Trafford-based outfit.

Rasmus Hojlund shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden last term. The young Dane finished 2023/24 as Erik ten Hag’s top goalscorer with 16 strikes across all competitions, but he also endured his fair share of struggles in front of goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 418-game club career, Toney has scored 169 goals and notched a further 61 assists.

As such, the former Ajax chief is keen to bolster their centre forward department and what makes Northampton-born Toney such an attractive prospect is his expertise in England’s top flight. In his 85-game Premier League career, he’s notched 36 goals and 11 assists.

Man Utd Interested in Ivan Toney

Englishman keen on Old Trafford switch

Toney, who has played a key role in England’s venture to the Euro 2024 final, has been linked with a career-defining move in recent years with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United akk mentioned as interested clubs.

Journalist Falk, taking to X, suggested that Zirkzee’s move aside, Manchester United and Ten Hag hold a firm interest in the Northampton Town graduate. He also claimed that the striker himself is keen on a move to the red half of Manchester and his employers have been informed of his aspirations. Falk wrote:

“Beside the Transfer of Joshua Zirkzee (23), Manchester United is interested in Ivan Toney (28), striker, contract til 2025. Toney wants to join Manchester United. Brentford is already informed by the Agent of the striker.”

The Telegraph recently reported that the 13-time Premier League champions are ‘keeping tabs’ on the sought-after striker this summer, despite the signing of Zirkzee being imminent, with The Athletic claiming that he's valued by his current employers at £60m.

In 2023/24, the Brentford talisman plundered four goals and a duo of assists in 17 Premier League outings in a season that was marred by him being banned for breaching betting regulations.

Xavi Simons Eyed in Shock Move by Man Utd

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig also interested

Close

Not only are Ten Hag and his entourage looking to strengthen their forward line, but midfield additions are being courted, too. Xavi Simons, who shone for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, is being eyed by the Manchester-based club.

According to The Sun, the Premier League behemoths face stern competition from Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig for his signature. There is, however, a belief within Old Trafford circles that Simons, 21, would be enticed by a move to England’s top tier.

Simons, Rashford, Garnacho - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Simons Rashford Garnacho Minutes 2,675 2,279 2,578 Goals 8 7 7 Assists 11 2 4 Shots per game 2.5 1.9 2.8 Key passes per game 2.5 0.8 1.3 Dribbles per game 2.6 1.5 1.3 Overall rating 7.58 6.69 6.76

A young and hungry talent that has proven his worth on the international stage, the technician has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs around Europe on the back of his dazzling campaign with Leipzig in 2023/24, when he hit double figures for both goals and assists.

Mooted as one of six Euro 2024 stars who could seal a post-tournament transfer, Simons’ future is set to be decided now that he and his compatriots have been knocked out of the tournament by Gareth Southgate’s England.

All statistics per WhoScored