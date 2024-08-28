Manchester United have held initial talks over a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, The Evening Standard journalist Malik Ouzia has reported.

The Red Devils are reportedly positioning themselves to make a late swoop for the England international, who has made it clear he hopes to depart the Bees before Friday’s deadline.

According to Ouzia, Chelsea remain the 28-year-old forward’s priority, despite interest from both Man United and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who had an opening offer in the region of £35m rejected last week.

Brentford are holding firm to their £50m valuation of Toney, who has now entered the final 12 months of his deal at Gtech Community Stadium. Thomas Frank’s side are risking losing the 28-year-old for free next summer.

Toney was left out of the Brentford squad for their first two Premier League games of the season, despite returning to first-team training following an impressive Euro 2024.

Man Utd ‘in Conversations’ for Brentford Star

Chelsea remain Toney’s priority

According to Ouzia, Man United and Brentford have only held preliminary conversations for Toney, with the Old Trafford club yet to make a formal offer to acquire the 28-year-old before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea are also reportedly considering making an offer for the star striker dubbed "unplayable" by Alan Shearer, with Brentford hopeful that an initial bid from either of the English clubs could drive a bidding war as the transfer window closes.

Several Premier League clubs have been ‘put off’ by the Bees’ valuation of the England international earlier in the window, including Arsenal, who were once seen as the most likely buyers of Toney this summer.

The England international made 17 league appearances for Brentford last season, contributing six goals and helping the Bees finish 16th in the table after returning from a lengthy ban for breaking the FA’s betting rules.

Ivan Toney Brentford Stats (Premier League 2023/24) Games 17 Goals (assists) 4 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 Expected goals per 90 0.37

Toney would become Man United’s sixth summer arrival, with Manuel Ugarte soon to become the latest acquisition after arriving for a medical at Carrington on Tuesday night.

The PSG midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with a lengthy summer saga now over after the clubs agreed on a package just north of £50m.

Raheem Sterling Wants Old Trafford Move

Set to depart Chelsea before transfer deadline

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling would welcome a late summer move to Manchester United, The Guardian has reported.

The former Man City star is preparing to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline and is currently considering his options, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa also among those interested.

With Chelsea keen to offload the rapid winger before Friday’s deadline, a potential swap deal with Man United is also on the cards, with Jadon Sancho going the other way.

According to The Guardian, while talks between the clubs are yet to advance, Sterling would be open to a late switch to Old Trafford, despite his preference to stay in London.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.