Jaap Stam will always be highly thought of by Manchester United fans.

In 1998, Stam became the most expensive defender in football history when he joined United in a £10.6 million move from Willem II.

Stam went on to have great success at the Red Devils.

In his three-year spell at the club, Stam helped United to six trophies, including three Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

However, despite being arguably the world's best defender during his time in Manchester, Sir Alex Ferguson decided to sell him in 2001 at the age of just 29.

Jaap Stam's reaction when Virgil van Dijk handed him a Liverpool shirt

Stam's time in Manchester was brief but he still holds the club in high regard.

He emphasised that point in an interview with Virgil van Dijk recently.

The two Dutchmen sat down together for an interview with Viaplay.

Van Dijk gave Stam a cheeky present in the interview.

"I got a nice present for my big friend Jaap," he said as he handed over a present.

Stam opened up the box and it happened to be a Liverpool shirt with his name and number on the back.

The 50-year-old jokingly asked: 'Can we cut this?' before sharing a laugh and handshake with the Liverpool defender. View the moment below...

VIDEO: Jaap Stam's reaction when Virgil van Dijk handed him a Liverpool shirt

Jaap Stam: If United need me I will help out

Stam moved into management after hanging up his boots in 2007.

He revealed last September that he be open to re-joining United should they want him.

"I've never spoken to United - nobody phoned me about anything," he told Bet365, per Manchester Evening News.

"But that's also how it goes in football you know. When a new manager comes in, he's taking his own people with him, that he knows and that can give him confidence, and that might help him out in certain ways.

"But like I said before, United is a club that I love, I've grown there as an individual, as a player it made me stronger, it made me what I am now in career. I made history with that club, which is very positive, so if they need me, or if I can help them out in anyway, I'm always willing to do so."