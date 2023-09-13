Highlights Manchester United could look to offload a player who has caused headlines in the last few weeks.

The Red Devils rejected a late enquiry for his services last week.

However, a 2024 departure from Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s future could be one to watch come January and throughout 2024, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict following a basic enquiry over his services at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils star has recently had a public spat with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

According to the MailOnline, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq have failed in their loan enquiry to sign Sancho, having been immediately put off by Manchester United’s demands. The report follows after ten Hag publicly criticised the 23-year-old for his training performance in the build-up to the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat at Arsenal almost two weeks ago.

Sancho responded with a now-deleted post on X, claiming he felt like the scapegoat following the Dutchman’s comments. Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Sancho could be ‘done’ at Man Utd following the incident as the Englishman considers his next steps.

Jadon Sancho - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Rank Average rating 6.25 =13th Minutes played 77 16th Key passes per 90 0.3 =13th Dribbles per 90 1 4th Pass success rate 82.9% 13th Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Jacobs has emphasised that Al-Ettifaq made nothing more than a basic enquiry and that the Saudi Pro League outfit realised a deal was impossible immediately after learning a loan move would require a £50m obligation to buy. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“On Saudi deadline day, Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard's club, enquired about Sancho, largely out of opportunism because of the current situation between the player and the club. They quickly learned the conditions of any deal, should they want a loan and ideally a free loan, would involve a £50m obligation to buy, which is a number that is out of Al-Ettifaq’s price range. As we saw with Al-Ettifaq’s pursuit of Jordan Henderson, they had to be very disciplined over the fee because, even though Saudi Arabia's project is painted as rich, many clubs outside the PIF-controlled ones do not have massive budgets at this stage. So, Al-Ettifaq made what is termed a small enquiry, and as soon as they learned the terms of the deal, they quickly rejected the move without anything advancing. “But interestingly, the very fact that an obligation to buy was discussed as part of a deal shows you that Man Utd were either willing to sell Sancho or were sending the player a message that things need to improve otherwise, he would not be part of the project under ten Hag. So, ten Hag and Sancho will try to cool things off, and Man Utd will deal with this internally for now. But, come January, there is a very realistic possibility if things don't improve, that Sancho will be put on the market. Then, as far as Saudi or others are concerned in January, I don't think we can yet second-guess how it will pan out, but the obligation to buy that was mentioned in a formative enquiry by Al-Ettifaq helps inform what the valuation of Sancho might be. And as I reported at the beginning of the window, when Tottenham Hotspur considered Sancho, they were also told £50m. So, it feels like that's the price point that Man Utd might be willing to sell Sancho if things don't improve between the player and the club. “Now that the Saudi and European windows are shut, Sancho, ten Hag and United must find a solution. It may well be that this very public saga ends up helping the player because if he responds with a point to prove, then that might benefit all parties given that ten Hag feels that Sancho hasn't applied himself consistently in training. Sancho feels hard done by being called out in that manner and scapegoated. Maybe the player will return from the international break with a point to prove, and clear-the-air talks will help. But the fact that Manchester United were not looking to loan Sancho away or ultimately do a deal that didn't require a permanent exit clause is the first clue that Sancho and Manchester United is a story to watch in January and across 2024.”

What other clubs could Sancho sign for in 2024?

Unless Sancho and ten Hag can repair their differences in the coming months, the winger must begin to plan his next move, with a switch from Old Trafford looking likely. The Daily Star claims that the Red Devils will allow Sancho to leave Manchester in the new year.

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa making an offer for the former England international is “very plausible.” Villa had considered a late swoop for Sancho this summer, but the club could not offload Philippe Coutinho in time, who departed for Qatar last week.

Meanwhile, Tottenham had lined up a £50m offer for the former Borussia Dortmund star but opted to sign Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson instead. But given the developments over Sancho’s future, several clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia could be interested in acquiring his signature in 2024.