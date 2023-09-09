Highlights Jadon Sancho has caused a stir at Manchester United this week.

The winger has responded to Erik ten Hag's comments, denying any truth to claims of poor training performances and expressing his desire to play and contribute to the team.

Sancho's future at United remains uncertain.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has thrown uncertainty on his future at Old Trafford this week, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with what his sources have told him about the star behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag has had a challenging few days managing his Red Devils outfit following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

Following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, ten Hag was asked why Sancho wasn’t involved in the matchday squad, having been left at home rather than occupying a place on the bench at the Emirates Stadium. The Dutchman responded (via Sky Sports):

“Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United, and we can make choices in the front line. So, for this game, he was not selected.”

However, this sparked a reaction from Sancho later that evening, who posted a response to ten Hag’s comments on X.

“Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people [to say] things that is [sic] completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff. I play with fantastic players and [am] grateful to do so, which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho could feel frustrated given how some of the club’s other underperforming players, such as Antony, have been treated, which he has labelled as “nonsense.”

Jadon Sancho - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Rank Average rating 6.25 =13th Minutes played 77 16th Key passes per 90 0.3 =13th Dribbles per 90 1 4th Pass success rate 82.9% 13th Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Jacobs is told that Sancho is a complex and shy personality, and sources indicate that ten Hag is frustrated with the winger’s inconsistency in his application. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Sancho’s actual personality, he's relatively complex, and some see him as shy. But others believe that he's relatively aloof. I think that ten Hag’s problem with Sancho, as sources indicate, is that he's been very inconsistent at times in his application, and frustrating because sometimes he performs in a way where the coaching staff at Man Utd feel he's developing and focused and integral, which is why they've not wanted to sell him all summer. Other times, they feel that one step forward is followed by two steps back in all those areas. I think that now the window in Europe has shut, United need to find a Sancho solution. In the early part of the window, there was a Tottenham enquiry. In the latter part, there was an Aston Villa enquiry. Chelsea never moved for Sancho, but they did discuss him internally on a long list of names. I think everybody who enquired about Manchester United during the summer got a very similar answer, which is that he's not top of United's list to sell. So, there would have to be a very significant and healthy offer to change United’s mind.”

Can Sancho fight his way back into the Man Utd team?

After Sancho’s recent outburst on X, he must have a considerable change of heart and attitude to convince ten Hag that he deserves a second chance at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has produced just 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances for the Red Devils, paling compared to a combined 114 goals and assists during his 137 outings for Borussia Dortmund. But with Antony’s future uncertain and the Manchester giants struggling in front of goal, the Dutchman may have no choice but to turn towards the services of Sancho if the two can settle their differences.

However, ten Hag has stood firm in several run-ins with his squad so far and hasn’t been afraid to make bold decisions. This summer, the 53-year-old removed centre-back Harry Maguire as the club’s captain, handing the armband to Portugal international Bruno Fernandes. Meanwhile, ten Hag made the bold decision to drop Marcus Rashford against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season when the in-form forward overslept and was late for a team meeting. However, he did bring the attacker on at half-time as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory.

Therefore, the former Ajax manager is not one for changing his mind frequently, and it seems unlikely that Sancho can build bridges before the January transfer window.