Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after returning from a loan stint at former club Borussia Dortmund and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that his situation is now '50/50' ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Erik ten Hag and Co, in their first summer under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership, have welcomed a quartet of additions – Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui – to the fold but have also bucked up their ideas from an outgoing perspective and could offload Sancho before next week.

Man Utd Latest: Jadon Sancho

GMS sources: Englishman open to a move away

London-born Sancho, who has notched 12 goals and a further six assists in his 83-game Old Trafford spell, is under contract until the summer of 2026 but Ten Hag and Co, but struggled to assert himself into Ten Hag’s plan upon his return, as evidenced by his no part to play in his side’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

Interestingly, the Red Devils’ Premier League rivals Chelsea – who have been overly fruitful this summer – have been previously interested in the out-of-favour wide man, but Romano recently revealed Enzo Maresca’s priorities lie elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 285-game career, Sancho has amassed 89 goals and 84 assists.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, however, the Englishman is refusing to rule out moving onto pastures new before the end of the month and could join the likes of Facundo Pellistri in leaving through the Old Trafford exit doors.

Romano: Sancho’s Future Remains a ‘50/50’ Situation

PSG are not pursuing the winger’s signature this summer

On the current state of play surrounding Sancho’s future, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that his situation in Greater Manchester situation is now 50/50, with him remaining at the club a real possibility.

Insisting that Juventus are an interested party but PSG are not, the transfer insider revealed the story of the Manchester City youth prospect is still ‘an open race’. Romano said:

“It’s a 50/50 situation from what I'm hearing, there is still a good chance he stays at Manchester United, but the situation is still open. From what I'm hearing, for example, yesterday, the agents of Sancho were approached by Juventus. “PSG spoke to the agents of the player at the end of July, beginning of August, but then never sent an official bid, or never approached Manchester United. So PSG are not pushing on this one. “For Sancho, I think he's still an open story, an open race. Let's see what Juventus decide to do and let's see if other clubs can jump into the race. But I think for Sancho, we have to be attentive till the end of the transfer window.”

Man Utd Nearing End of Manuel Ugarte Pursuit

Minor details of the midfielder’s switch set to be ironed out

An area that is yet to be addressed this summer is central midfielder, particularly from a defensive standpoint, despite being perennially linked to Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte, who has fallen down the pecking order in France following the signing of Joao Neves.

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that a deal for the Montevideo-born midfielder, formerly of Sporting CP, is 'very, very close' to being finalised with the smaller intricacies of the deal now being ironed out.

Ugarte - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Sporting CP 85 1 3 22/1 CA Fenix 57 2 1 14/2 Paris Saint-Germain 37 0 3 7/0 FC Famalicao 21 1 2 4/1

The 22-cap Uruguay international, 23, has already accepted personal terms with the 20-time English champions and is said to be ‘pushing like crazy’ to be a Manchester United player just 12 months on from his move to the French capital.

