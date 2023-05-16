Manchester United wide man Jadon Sancho has been a “major disappointment” since his move from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils winger has looked to impress head coach Erik ten Hag over the past few weeks.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

Having played a part in Manchester United’s last ten Premier League fixtures, Sancho would have hoped to make a positive impact in front of ten Hag and the Red Devils faithful during the business end of the campaign.

However, United fans are still waiting to see the best of the 23-year-old, whom they signed for a fee of £73m in the summer of 2021.

The Manchester City youth academy product has been rated 5/10 for his showing in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers by The Sun’s Neil Custis.

“And still, United fans wait for the player that thrilled everyone when he was at Borussia Dortmund,” wrote Custis.

“Simply not involved enough, although did pull a good save out of Dan Bentley in the second half.”

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could consider allowing Sancho to leave if they get the right offer for him this summer.

And Taylor says that the London-born star’s performance levels result in a “strange situation” given that he was considered a “marquee addition” when he arrived at Old Trafford.

What next for Man Utd and Sancho?

When asked if Sancho had taken the recent opportunities presented to him by ten Hag, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think he has to be perfectly honest. I think it's a strange situation with Sancho because, ultimately, when they signed him, it seemed like a marquee addition.

“We were all raving about Sancho at Borussia Dortmund. His numbers were fantastic, his performance levels were incredible.

“But ultimately, you can't deny that he's been a major disappointment.”

How has Sancho performed for Man Utd this season?

It has been another disappointing season for Sancho at Old Trafford as he looks to make a fist of his United career.

The 23-cap England international has hit the back of the net eight times, providing two assists in 37 appearances this term, indicating that he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

And the £350,000 per-week earner has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.74 for his displays in the top-flight this campaign, ranking as the ninth-best performer in ten Hag’s squad, further compounding yet another underwhelming season.

Sancho could have reached a crossroads in his United career as we head towards the summer.

The Manchester giants must evaluate his chances of succeeding at Old Trafford before his future is decided ahead of the transfer window.