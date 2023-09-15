Highlights Manchester United hope Jadon Sancho can overcome his recent dispute with coach Erik ten Hag and become a key player at Old Trafford.

Sancho's future is uncertain, after the Red Devils recieved an enquiry over his services.

Ten Hag must replace Sancho in his side heading into the club's autumn fixtures.

Manchester United “will be delighted” if Jadon Sancho can recover from his recent spat with Erik ten Hag and establish himself as a key player at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on his future.

The Red Devils winger has endured a tumultuous spell since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s future has been up in the air for the last two weeks following an incident between him and head coach ten Hag following Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

After the game, ten Hag was questioned why the £250,000 per-week earner wasn’t involved in the matchday squad and responded by implying that the winger hasn’t trained to an acceptable standard. In a now-deleted X post, Sancho bit back, claiming he believed other factors were at play for him being left out for the trip to the captial.

Last week, the MailOnline revealed that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq had failed to match Man Utd’s demands as they sought a loan deal for the 23-year-old. Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Saudi Arabian side immediately understood they wouldn’t be able to secure Sancho’s signature after being informed of the £50m obligation to buy at the end of the temporary move.

On Thursday, the club released a statement revealing that Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first team pending the result of a squad discipline issue.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Jacobs believes that Sancho’s future is in his own hands and that the potential of a sale to Al-Ettifaq could have been a warning for the winger. The journalist believes that if nothing changes between now and January, he could be one to watch during the winter transfer market. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Right at the end of the transfer window, Al-Ettifaq asked about the conditions of Sancho. Suddenly, they were told after this fallout that they could loan him. It would have a loan fee, in all likelihood. But either way, even if it was a free loan, there would be a £50m obligation to buy. And that word obligation is quite interesting because it either suggests that Manchester United have changed their position and would now sell Sancho. Or, you could read into it that late in the Saudi window and with the European window closed, it was out to send a message again to Sancho that if there is no improvement between now and January, then he will be put up for sale. I think that it is kind of the latter. “My reading of the situation is that Sancho will be tasked with winning over everybody and getting on the same page as to what's expected of him from ten Hag. If he works hard and does that, then all parties will win, and Man Utd will be delighted by it. If he doesn't, then that obligation to buy that was at least cursory quoted to Al-Ettifaq will effectively be there again in January, and suitors perhaps will stand a more realistic chance when there's more time in January if they want to come in for Sancho. So, I think Sancho’s future is in his own hands in many ways. If he responds positively to this and can mend the relationship, but, more importantly on the professional side, just get into a groove, then I think that ten Hag could give him a fair chance, and this will all be water under the bridge. If nothing changes between now and January, Manchester United could seriously consider selling Sancho.”

Where does Sancho’s absence leave Man Utd?

The last thing ten Hag and Man Utd needed was tension between the manager and Sancho, with the right-wing suddenly becoming an area of weakness for the Dutchman. Brazilian forward Antony has been placed on a leave of absence at Old Trafford after former girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin made serious allegations of assault against him earlier this month.

Man Utd Jadon Sancho Antony Appearances 82 48 Goals 12 8 Assists 6 3 Yellow cards 0 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

According to Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old will still receive full pay as he hasn’t been suspended, with the club having to release a statement to acknowledge the allegations last week.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice to address the allegations. “As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount or Bruno Fernandes could fill in on the right side of attack.