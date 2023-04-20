Manchester United star Jadon Sancho isn't getting a 'platform to shine' at Old Trafford as he is playing alongside several other high-profile names at the club, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million back in 2021; however, he has yet to find his feet in the Premier League fully.

Manchester United latest news - Jadon Sancho

Earlier this month, The Manchester Evening News revealed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is becoming 'increasingly impatient' with Sancho and could look to offload him in the summer alongside several of his fringe teammates as he continues his squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GOAL, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov expressed frustration at Sancho's lack of end product, stating: “Why is it not happening? He needs to give the answers too. He's a talent and he has the dribbling ability, the tricks in the bag, the speed, he can score and pass as well. What is missing? This is something they need to figure out in the training ground. Sancho himself needs to see, to work on what is missing. I’d like him to stay because, in my mind, he can produce much, much better. With him [Sancho] on the left and Antony on the right, you have speed, you have [Marcus] Rashford, you have Martial, this is a talent pool.”

Before the Red Devils' Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie away to Sevilla and FA Cup semi-final meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion, Sancho has made 30 appearances in total for Manchester United this term, registering five goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is reported to earn around £350,000 per week in Manchester on a contract that runs until the summer of 2027, as detailed by Spotrac.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Jadon Sancho?

Daily Express journalist Taylor believes that Sancho needs a consistent run in the side to showcase his evident quality.

Taylor told GMS: "I'm still a fan of Sancho and I feel like it would be really sad to see him sort of deteriorate because I think the talent he has is unbelievable, but he needs to have a run of games. He also needs to be in a side where he feels like he's one of the best players, which was what we saw at Dortmund and unfortunately, at United, there's so many big, high-profile players that he's not getting that platform to shine despite playing."

Can Jadon Sancho get back to his best at Manchester United?

Sancho is an undeniable talent; however, he has sometimes flattered to deceive in a Manchester United jersey during his spell at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, he does have what it takes to turn things around and produce consistent numbers for the Red Devils. In his last season at Borussia Dortmund, the 23-year-old managed to record 16 goals and 20 assists from 38 outings, as per Transfermarkt, showing what he can do when given the freedom to go and perform.

Things might not have gone entirely to plan for Sancho in 2022/23, but that doesn't mean he won't eventually come good under ten Hag. Sancho still has time on his side to prove his doubters wrong at United and could still play an important part in their season run-in as they chase a top-four finish and further silverware before the close of play.