Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is being played slightly out of position at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old was used out on the right flank for much of his time at Borussia Dortmund; however, has been deployed mainly on the left-hand side this season and in a number 10 role for the Red Devils.

Manchester United latest news - Jadon Sancho

Earlier this month, The Manchester Evening News revealed that Manchester United boss ten Hag is planning a 'ruthless' squad restructure in the summer, with several first-team stars on the chopping block as the Dutchman aims to accelerate his rebuild at the club.

The report states that among the players mentioned was Sancho, who ten Hag is becoming 'increasingly impatient with' as he struggles to find his best form since returning to the fold.

Sancho has made 30 appearances for the Red Devils this season in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering two assists, as per Transfermarkt; however, has failed to hit a consistent run of form, which has been spotlighted more due to fellow attacker Marcus Rashford currently being sidelined due to injury.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes aired his frustration at Sancho being utilised in different roles on Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel, saying: "Look, he has been nowhere near what everyone thought we were going to get from Dortmund, but it might take a bit of time for him to settle down in the Premier League and get used to the pace of it. His fitness will get better once he starts playing games week-in, week-out. I think he has played in the middle at times as a No.10 and I really don't see him in that position; I see him on the left-hand side, really. But Marcus (Rashford) has been in top quality form out there."

What has Ryan Taylor said about Jadon Sancho?

Daily Express journalist Taylor also reckons that Sancho should be playing in a more familiar position for Manchester United, although he believes the Englishman should be given a chance on the right flank.

Taylor told GMS: "I would also argue that Sancho's best position is on the right, sort of going down the line and pulling the ball back. We saw him do it so many times with Dortmund and I know he can operate effectively from the left, but I don't think it's very well suited to his game. I feel like he's a direct player that likes driving at players and when he's on the left, he still has to come inside, so it has given him a little bit of extra work to do."

Why does Erik ten Hag choose to play Jadon Sancho where he does?

In all honesty, £73 million ace Sancho can be a handful from anywhere on the field when filled with confidence; however, it is up to his manager to decide where he is best suited to deliver consistent performances.

Furthermore, ten Hag isn't going to bend over backwards to accommodate players and may sometimes deploy his attackers in more unnatural positions to complement his tactical framework in match scenarios.

One example we've seen of the Dutchman doing this has been with Wout Weghorst, who has played in a deeper role than expected at times due to his work rate despite spending the vast majority of his career as a focal point in attack.

Ultimately, ten Hag is a smart coach that can see caveats to exploit his opponent where others can't and he will continue to spring surprises with his selection choices as he targets making Manchester United a force to be reckoned with once again.