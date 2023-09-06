Highlights Sancho's excuse for his recent actions is seen as "nonsense" by Dean Jones, who believes he is trying to find an easy way out of Manchester United.

The 23-year-old's lack of impact and failure to live up to his transfer fee makes it difficult to see a future for him at Old Trafford.

The winger's options for a move this summer have been limited, leaving him in a dangerous situation of becoming the forgotten man at Man Utd.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s potential “excuse” for his recent actions is “nonsense”, as journalist Dean Jones suggests a reason to GIVEMESPORT for the star’s statement released last week.

Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over the future of the Red Devils man after he seemed to deny the Dutchman’s claims about his performances in training.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

Following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, ten Hag was asked why Sancho wasn’t involved in the Manchester United squad.

The 53-year-old responded (via Sky Sports): “Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United, and we can make choices in the front line. So, for this game, he was not selected.”

However, that was only to be the saga’s beginning when Sancho issued a response on X. The winger said that people shouldn’t believe everything they read (a direct response to ten Hag’s comments) and suggests there are other reasons why he wasn’t selected by the Dutchman in the matchday squad. Sancho concluded by saying he will continue to “fight for this badge” and is grateful for the opportunity to train with his teammates.

iNews then reported that Sancho doesn't feel like he has been given a fair ride by his manager with other forward options who are struggling - presumably Antony - continuing to start matches.

The 23-year-old has played in just 76 minutes across three Premier League appearances this season, failing to hit the back of the net or register an assist for the Red Devils. However, the £73m signing found himself at home rather than in the squad at the Emirates Stadium, which could have started a chain of events that lead to his Old Trafford exit. Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Sancho is looking for an easy way out of Manchester United following his statement, having failed to live up to his transfer fee.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Jones has suggested that Sancho could be frustrated because fellow winger Antony “gets more leeway”, with the Brazilian also failing to live up to his £86m transfer fee.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “Sancho might be annoyed that Antony gets more leeway than him, but if that's an excuse he's going to lean on, then I think it's nonsense because Sancho has had two years to make an impact, and he hasn't been good enough. Manchester City didn't persist with him. He had some problems at Borussia Dortmund despite how well he played, and now he's got issues at Man United. I think he would be better off abroad at this moment. Antony will continue to be part of the ten Hag project, and Sancho is just not viewed through the same lens. He should be open to pretty much anything right now if he wants to get back to his best level. I doubt Turkey or Saudi Arabia have much interest in him, but it's difficult to see a future at Old Trafford.”

Man Utd Jadon Sancho Antony Appearances 82 48 Goals 12 8 Assists 6 3 Yellow cards 0 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What clubs would be interested in signing Sancho?

After being the apple of most of Europe's eye during the summer transfer window of 2021, Manchester United secured Sancho’s signature from Borussia Dortmund. However, after producing just 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances for the Red Devils, the forward has lost his place in the England squad and no longer carries the same market value as he did over two years ago.

Jones had told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Unai Emery was interested in signing Sancho at Aston Villa. But the Villans’ transfer budget couldn’t stretch to the fee required for the £250,000 per-week earner. Meanwhile, the Daily Star reported in July that Tottenham Hotspur were lining up a shock move for Sancho, valued at £50m two months ago. But a transfer never transpired, and Spurs signed Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson on Deadline Day, indicating their need for a player in the mould of Sancho has been quelled.

Other than a loose rumour of a return to Dortmund, Sancho has found his options trying this summer and finds himself in a dangerous situation of becoming the forgotten man at Manchester United.

Ten Hag has made a bold decision to criticise the Manchester City youth academy product in public, and he must see a response to reinstate him to the team. Therefore, the winger must buckle up his ideas and focus on turning around his current situation with ten Hag or look for a move elsewhere, with a Premier League switch unlikely.