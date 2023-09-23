Highlights While Manchester United may be without Jadon Sancho and Antony for the foreseeable future, Erik ten Hag may already have his replacement at the club.

Facundo Pellistri has only played 23 minutes in the Premier League this season, despite showing promise in previous performances.

Ten Hag has admitted he's been impressed by Pellistri in training and believes he has the abilities needed to make an impact on the pitch.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is having to deal with a crisis in the wide areas this season, with both Jadon Sancho and Antony out of the picture for different reasons in what has been a difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

While the duo were big investments at Old Trafford, they are not the be-all and end-all of who the United boss could turn to. Facundo Pellistri was signed back in the summer of 2020, and looks primed to make an impact sooner rather than later, although the latest indications are that Ten Hag may not be fully convinced just yet.

What are Erik ten Hag's thoughts on Man Utd star Facundo Pellistri?

Earlier this summer, the Uruguay international admitted that following an internal conversation with his manager, it was decided it would be better for his development to move on loan again for this season. The winger had already spent two successive campaign with Spanish side Alaves previously, and Pellistri himself claimed he was on board with the decision to find another temporary home.

Yes, I have spoken to him (Ten Hag) and we are working together to find the best club, the best way, the best option. I am happy with that way because we are all in the same position. (I'm hoping) to play. In my position and at my age, what you want is to play. We are looking forward to find the best solution to do that.

Indeed, The Manchester Evening News reported that Pellistri was in talks to join newly-promoted Sheffield United for the season, and that while the club have been happy with his development, feel he would learn a lot more if he went on loan somewhere in search of regular first-team football. However, the Uruguayan would end up staying put at Old Trafford, and given Ten Hag's willingness to be without him for this entire campaign, it's no surprise to see him barely feature.

Pellistri has made just three first-team appearances in the top-flight, and is yet to make a start, with Ten Hag favouring Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho for those roles out wide - this despite the absences of both Sancho and Antony. The flying winger did start from the off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in mid-week, but struggled to make a genuine impact in his time on the pitch. Signed back in 2020 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge of the club, the forward has played just 14 times for the senior team at United as per Transfermarkt, bagging no goals as of yet and providing just one assist - that coming last season in the Carabao Cup against Charlton in the quarter-finals.

Facundo Pellistri is the perfect Man Utd replacement for Sancho and Antony

Amid all the turbulence currently surrounding both Sancho and Antony, Ten Hag could do with one less headache from his United squad, and in Pellistri has someone who is patiently waiting for his chance to shine. In fact, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT before the defeat to Brighton last weekend that the recent turmoil at the club offers Pellistri an opportunity that he needs to take with both hands.

Ten Hag has only been prepared to offer him 23 minutes of Premier League football this season, with late cameos against Wolves, Tottenham and then Brighton not giving him anywhere near enough the kind of first-team action needed to show what he can actually do. But, now that Sancho and Antony are ruled out for the foreseeable future, Pellistri could provide the kind of pace and directness that this United side could so desperately do with.

If Ten Hag needed convincing of what the exciting star can provide, then he need only look at his performance against Real Betis in the Europa League quarter-final last season. The Uruguayan not only offered a threat going forward and being willing to take people on, but he also showed he can do the defensive side of the job too, making sure to track back and help out teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Category Stat (via Sofascore) Pass completion 81% Dribbles completed 3/4 Touches 53 Duels won 6 Match rating 7.1

Speaking after that display, even the United manager admitted that he was left impressed by what the winger showed in his first ever start for the club. His assessment of Pellistri only begs the question even further why even amid a difficult season, he has yet to really call upon the 21-year-old.

It’s about training performance, you see him progressing, getting stronger. (He had a) good game versus Leeds, Betis (in the first leg). To start is more difficult. But when the game goes on he got belief, you see his abilities, his dribbles, crosses, runs behind, defending. (He) did his job. I’m really pleased with his performance.

Having now gone past a difficult start to the fixture list both in the Premier League and in Europe with that clash against Bayern Munich in mid-week, United have games against Burnley, Crystal Palace (once in the Carabao Cup, then in the league), Galatasaray and Brentford in their next five. It represents the perfect chance for Ten Hag to finally unleash one of his club's exciting young talents but who he has yet to really see the best of.

The only way for the United manager to see if Pellistri will either sink or swim is to trust him with more minutes than he is used to now, and especially with how things have gone so far with three defeats in five in the Premier League, it's as good as time as any for Ten Hag to throw caution to the wind and be brave. The club already saw in Garnacho last season what a young player coming through can have an impact on the first-team, and the same could be said of Pellistri too if only he gets a chance.