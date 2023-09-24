Highlights Manchester United's Jadon Sancho could have been sent a warning over his future following a recent transfer saga at Old Trafford.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has accused the winger of not reaching the required standards in training.

The duo will have to consider the £73m star's time at the club if a resolution cannot be reached.

Manchester United could have sent a warning to Jadon Sancho over his future at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with a potential internal conundrum between Erik ten Hag and the winger.

The Red Devils duo recently had a very public spat, which could have a detrimental effect on Sancho’s time in Manchester.

Man Utd transfer news – Jadon Sancho

According to the MailOnline, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq failed to secure the signing of Sancho on the final day of the nation’s transfer window. United were prepared to let the 23-year-old leave on loan for the rest of the season. However, any transfer would have included a £50m obligation to buy, immediately rendering a deal impossible for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Sancho and ten Hag had fallen out after the Dutchman claimed the winger wasn’t involved in the matchday squad for their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal this month because of his training levels. The former England international bit back with a now-deleted post on X, hinting he believed other factors were at play for his absence. Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United would be delighted if Sancho could turn his career around and become a star at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Rank Average rating 6.25 17th Minutes played 77 21st Key passes per 90 0.3 =17th Dribbles per 90 1 =3rd Pass success rate 82.9% 13th Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Jacobs has hinted that the club’s willingness to allow Sancho to leave for Al-Ettifaq could have been a warning to the player. The journalist suggests that either Sancho or ten Hag must adapt their style to get the best out of the £73m star at Old Trafford. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the fact Manchester United, on the final day of the Saudi window on 7th September, indicated by intermediaries to Al-Ettifaq that if they wanted Sancho on loan, it would have to be with an obligation to buy, tells you that Manchester United have either made up their mind and they do want to sell Sancho in January, or they were sending a message with the obligation to buy that if he doesn't change his attitude and approach, then he will ultimately leave the club come the beginning of 2024. “So, what you want in these scenarios is for the player to respond and for the manager to tailor any man-management style to the player and his personality. Unfortunately for Sancho and ten Hag, being a hard taskmaster, whether it’s an unfair or a firm but fair approach, doesn't suit Sancho’s style or personality. So, either ten Hag has to adapt to get the best out of his player, or Sancho has to adapt and almost fall in line with the ten Hag way. And if neither happens, Sancho will almost certainly be sold in January.”

What next for Sancho at Man Utd?

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United bosses are willing to sell Sancho on the cheap in January if it gets him out of the club. The development would indicate that the £250,000 per-week earner’s position at Old Trafford has become untenable under the management of ten Hag.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Man Utd host Crystal Palace twice in four days next week. Roy Hodgson’s side arrive at the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday, hoping to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup before their Premier League meeting next weekend.