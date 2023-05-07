Jamie Carragher was busy on Twitter immediately after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday night.

Man Utd produced a poor performance at the London Stadium and now have rivals Liverpool breathing firmly down their necks in the race for the top four.

A calamitous error from David de Gea allowed Said Benrahma to score the only goal of the game midway through the first half.

West Ham, 15th in the table, were the better team for most of the game and thoroughly deserved to secure all three points.

As soon as referee Peter Bankes blew the full-time whistle, Liverpool legend Carragher posted the following tweet:

Liverpool appeared to have virtually no hope of securing qualification for next season’s Champions League a couple of months ago, but a run of six straight wins means they now sit just one point behind Erik ten Hag’s side.

What did Carragher tweet about Erik ten Hag?

Former Man Utd captain Gary Neville pinned the blame on Glazers after the game, tweeting: “United so poor in this game. [Ten Hag] seeing more of the players in these situations is a positive. Allows him to sort out who he wants on the bus.

“The real disgrace are the Glazers. Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass??? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end! Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners! Let alone recruitment and what budget their is going to be! This should have been done! Classless to the end!”

However, Neville’s Sky Sports colleague Carragher fired back with a tweet about Ten Hag that quickly went viral.

He tweeted: “Yeah the Glazers decided to play Weghorst as a 10, spend 90M on Antony & 70M on Casemiro (31) on a 5 yr deal!!”

Neville replied: “Come on know your subject. They told ETH (when he needed a striker with CR7 going) he couldn’t spend any money. They sanctioned those other two deals after Brentford 4-0 to save their backsides as they were under pressure. They sign the cheques and take responsibility for everything post SAF! They’re a shambles!”

Who are Man Utd's remaining fixtures against?

Man Utd, who have a game in hand over Liverpool, end their league season with games against Wolves, Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham.