Ruben Amorim will have a limited budget to strengthen his Manchester United squad in the January transfer window, The Guardian has revealed.

After the Red Devils splashed £200m on five players – Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte – in the offseason, there is reportedly ‘only modest finance’ to support Amorim's first transfer window at the club.

According to the report, if United want to spend heavily in 2025, the books will need to be balanced via sales to comply with profit and sustainability rules, after they shelled out close to £600m in Ten Hag’s five transfer windows at Old Trafford.

The Guardian claims Marcus Rashford’s departure could draw potentially the highest fee, amounting to £60m, while the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Kobbie Mainoo are deemed not for sale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Four of Manchester United's ten most expensive signings have been made during the Ten Hag era: Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, and Mason Mount.

Amorim, who has given the initial green light to become the new Man United boss, could start work in Manchester as early as this week, with the latest reports claiming the 39-year-old could be in charge for Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.

The Portuguese tactician is keen to join the Old Trafford outfit and has accepted the discussed project and terms, with two clubs now in talks over his release clause, potentially standing at £8.3m.

Amorim had initially planned to depart Sporting at the end of the season but was informed of United’s interest earlier this month and has now changed his mind.

Ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been put in temporary charge of United for now and is expected to lead the Red Devils in their EFL Cup clash against Leicester City on Wednesday.

United sacked Ten Hag with the club lying 14th in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which proved to be his final game in charge.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 227 Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 499 Goals conceded 197 Points per game 2.27

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.