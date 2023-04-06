Manchester United could see their chances of landing starlet Jude Bellingham boosted following a Qatari takeover, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Bellingham has been subject to plenty of interest from top European clubs, with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool all linked to the teenager.

Manchester United transfer news - Jude Bellingham

United are set to enter battle for Bellingham's signature during this summer's transfer window, as per a report by The Telegraph.

It's claimed Bellingham, who is being courted by various top clubs across the continent, could command a fee as high as £110 million - a price the United hierarchy would be willing to pay.

The report states United's rivals Liverpool have been viewed as favourites to sign Bellingham, but their failure to qualify for the Champions League may rule them out of the running.

As such, United, who have enjoyed a stellar campaign under new boss Erik ten Hag, appear to have leapfrogged the Merseyside outfit in the race for Bellingham.

Having arrived at Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for an eye-watering £25 million, the then 17-year-old reportedly shunned United's original approach in favour of a move to Germany (Sky Sports).

Fast-forward three years and United are once again eyeing up a move for the teenage midfielder, with suggestions their hopes would be boosted if the club is taken over by Sheikh Jassim.

What has Dean Jones said about Bellingham to United?

When asked about the current state of play, transfer insider Jones hinted United could sign Bellingham this summer ahead of the likes of City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Intimating a big-money takeover would increase the likelihood, Jones told GIVEMEPSORT: "I think a takeover would make it more possible and they could come back into the Bellingham conversation a bit stronger.

"But the fact is Bellingham already had the chance to join Man United once, and he didn't take it? Maybe he feels more ready for that now, certainly could be that.”

What would Bellingham offer United in midfield?

It's no surprise so many of Europe's biggest names are desperately trying to secure Bellingham's services.

A midfielder that can seemingly do it all, Bellingham ranks inside the top 10 per cent of players in his position for non-penalty goals each game (FBref).

An ever-dangerous presence in the final third, Bellingham also averages over three shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, while completing at least two take-ons as well.

At just 19-year-old, Bellingham's peak isn't even in sight yet and should United win the race for the England international, they'll be landing a player capable of dominating the Premier League for years to come.