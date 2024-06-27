Highlights Jean-Clair Todibo's move to Man United is blocked by UEFA rules on multi-club ownership.

Manchester United have not informed Todibo about reopening the case for his transfer.

United should consider other centre-back targets due to the complexity of the Todibo deal.

Complications surrounding a move that would take Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice to Manchester United continue to remain a sticking point, after UEFA ruled that the Frenchman cannot make the switch between the two sides due to their rules on multi-club ownership. And the situation hasn't got any lighter, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the journalist stating that he is not aware of United informing Todibo about their intentions to re-open the case, despite contrasting reports from elsewhere.

Todibo joined Nice four years ago whilst Sir Jim Ratcliffe had taken a minority share in the south coast outfit, and having excelled at the Allianz Riviera, he's picked up interest from other clubs in his time on the Mediterranean.

Romano: "Everything Off Between Man Utd and Todibo"

A deal doesn't look to be near completion at all yet

One of those is United, who reportedly registered their keenness on the former Barcelona man and made a bid for his services earlier in the month; yet that block was moved by UEFA, with Ratcliffe having bought 25% of United in February.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th

Reports flooded in that Todibo's move to United had then been taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the Red Devils, who are keen to land a new centre-back given that Raphael Varane is set to depart the club at the end of the week. But Romano, speaking on his Playback Q+A on Wednesday evening, suggested otherwise. He said:

"Last week, I told you that Jean-Clair Todibo was a top target for Manchester United, and I can tell you now today that Manchester United were in very advanced talks to sign him, so United had the green light from the player. "The negotiation was superb advanced, and then everything collapsed because Manchester United and Nice are sharing the same ownership and playing in the same competition - the Europa League. "They are not allowed to proceed with the deal by UEFA rules. Today, we had reports about Manchester United reactivating the case for Jean-Clair Todibo. What I can guarantee is that, as of today, Manchester United didn't receive any light on that point. "I am not aware of Manchester United informing the player, or those close to the player, about their intentions to re-open the case. They know it is a complicated story, so at the moment, everything is off between Manchester United and Todibo."

United Will Move on to Other Targets

The Red Devils will only improve if they can sign other players

Given that other clubs have more leniency, such as Manchester City being able to sign Savio from sister club Troyes - despite having played for another of their sister clubs in Girona, where he helped them qualify for the Champions League - you can see where the frustration could come from throughout United's ranks.

However, Ratcliffe would also be posed with the problem that he may not be able to replace Todido at Nice and his French outfit would suffer, acting as a conflict of interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Todibo has made two caps for the France national team.

United's deal for Todibo is extremely complicated, regardless of where both clubs now stand in terms of agreeing a deal with one another - and so the Red Devils should turn to other centre-back targets such as Max Kilman and Jarrad Branthwaite, with whom they have been linked before to strengthen their back lines.

