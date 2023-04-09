Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong is 'an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and Dalot' at right-back in the eyes of Erik Ten Hag, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Netherlands international has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen this campaign and has attracted interest due to his consistent performances in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United latest news - Jeremie Frimpong

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United are keen on making a move for Frimpong, who has been a key player under the stewardship of former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso at the BayArena this term.

Predominantly, the former Celtic star has been deployed as a right-wing back for his current employers and has registered eight goals and nine assists in all competitions, including a strike last weekend against Schalke in a 3-0 victory for Die Werkself.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has given a detailed insight into the latest developments surrounding Frimpong, revealing that the Red Devils have 'started concrete talks' with his entourage over the possibility of a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are seen as a 'very interesting option' for the full-back who is contracted to the German side until 2025 and is reported to earn around £25,000 per week at present, as per Salary Sport.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Jeremie Frimpong?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Frimpong would provide attacking impetus from right-back that would complement the tactical framework Ten Hag frequently chooses to implement at Old Trafford.

O'Rourke told GMS: "He's a good player, Frimpong; he's done really well at Bayer Leverkusen and is probably better going forward than he is at defending and maybe that's what Erik Ten Hag wants from his full-backs right now; I'd say he's probably an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and Dalot in that respect. Going forward, he can maybe provide more crosses and more assists for United in the final third of the pitch".

Would Frimpong be a good signing for Manchester United?

Frimpong would undoubtedly provide an attacking threat from the flank and offer pace and technical ability, which could lead him to strike up a handy partnership with Antony on the right-hand side if the Red Devils were to secure his signature this summer.

In the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old has hit a top speed of 36 kilometres an hour in 2022/23, giving a frightening indication of how effective he could be in either offensive or defensive scenarios under Ten Hag's stewardship.

The Netherlands international has also managed to complete an average of 5.97 progressive ball carries per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the top 1% of full-backs across the top five leagues in Europe for this statistical metric, as per FBRef.

Manchester United will need to firm up their interest in Frimpong quickly, as interest in his services is likely to multiply this summer if he keeps blossoming under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.