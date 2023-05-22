Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appreciates Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop at Old Trafford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen in the upcoming market ahead of an assault on the Premier League title next season.

Man Utd transfer news – Jeremie Frimpong

According to Sport Bild, Frimpong is interested in a switch to a Premier League outfit this summer, with Manchester United leading the race to land his signature.

That is despite interest from Real Madrid, who are also keen on securing the services of the 22-year-old right-back in the upcoming window.

Ten Hag already has two strong candidates for the right side of the defence in his squad, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being reliable options when called upon this term.

But there is a conceivable situation this summer where the duo both depart Old Trafford, given that the former has just over 12 months remaining on his contract, whilst the Daily Mirror reports the latter could leave in search of more minutes.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that United have held a “positive meeting” with Frimpong’s agent ahead of a potential move for the £50m rated star.

But the transfer guru has stated that there are no negotiations between the Red Devils and Bayer Leverkusen at the time of writing.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Frimpong?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Frimpong is a player they have discussed internally. He is a player appreciated by Erik ten Hag. At the moment, there is no negotiation with Bayer Leverkusen.”

Would Frimpong be a good alternative to Dalot and Wan-Bissaka?

If Frimpong can convert his Bundesliga form to the Premier League, the Dutchman would be an excellent addition to Manchester United’s squad and could be their long-term option at right-back for years to come.

The Amsterdam-born star, previously described as "lightning fast", has made 47 appearances for Leverkusen this term, hitting the back of the net nine times and producing 11 assists for his teammates, showing he would be an added threat in the final third of the pitch.

These are numbers that Dalot and Wan-Bissaka can’t compete with, given the right-back duo have produced a total of six goal contributions between them across a combined 73 appearances this season.

Therefore, if ten Hag desires an added attacking threat down his right channel, he may offload one of his current options in the right-back department this summer to secure Frimpong’s signature.