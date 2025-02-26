Manchester United are among several clubs eyeing a huge summer move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils, along with Al-Hilal and Manchester City, are ‘ready to fight’ and 'join the bidding' for the 25-year-old's signature in the upcoming transfer window.

AC Milan have reportedly decided to put Leao up for sale as part of their squad rebuild for next season and are demanding a fee of around €100m (£83m) for the Portugal international.

Leao is in his sixth season with the Rossoneri, having joined the Serie A giants from Lille in the summer of 2019.

Man United Eyeing Rafael Leao

For the summer transfer window

According to Fichajes, Man United are expected to enter the bidding war for Leao after Ruben Amorim requested a top-level signing on the left flank this summer.

The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to make a significant investment to back the Portuguese coach, although competition for Leao could be fierce, with Man City and Al-Hilal also pursuing the 25-year-old forward.

Leao, praised as ‘world-class’ by La Gazzetta dello Sport, has been a key player for Milan this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

The Portugal international has also registered four goal involvements in the Champions League, including an assist in the 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leao has made 246 appearances for Milan since joining, netting 67 goals and registering 52 assists.

Man United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim, with a huge squad reshuffle on the cards.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are targeting at least four key signings for the Portuguese manager, with Napoli ace Victor Osimhen among their potential targets.

United sit 15th in the Premier League ahead of their home clash with Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Rafael Leao's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 23 Goals 5 Assists 5 Expected goals 5.9 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,565

