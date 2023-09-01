Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in talks with Jonny Evans about extending his stay at Old Trafford, aiming to strengthen his defence before the transfer deadline.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reports that Evans is set to sign a one-year contract with Manchester United, raising the prospect of his first Premier League appearance for the club since May 2015.

With injuries to Raphael Varane and a depleted backline, Evans could help bolster Manchester United's defence, with only Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire currently fit.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening his defence before the transfer deadline and discussions are 'ongoing' between the club and Jonny Evans over extending his stay at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Manchester United latest transfer news - Jonny Evans

Laurie Whitwell, who is Manchester United's correspondent for The Athletic, has issued a major update regarding Evans potentially signing on at Old Trafford on a longer-term basis than his initial temporary agreement to rejoin his former club earlier this summer.

Taking to social media outlet X, Whitwell stated: "Jonny Evans set to sign a one-year contract with #MUFC today - expected news after Erik ten Hag’s words, but quite the story nonetheless. Raises prospect of a first PL appearance for United since May 2015 (when he replaced Luke Shaw)."

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook revealed earlier this week to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were set to 'accelerate' a move for Evans in light of Raphael Varane picking up an injury against Nottingham Forest that could keep the France international out for up to six weeks, according to BBC Sport.

Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been left as the only fit central defenders available for Ten Hag to choose from, signifying that 91-cap Northern Ireland international Evans could help to bolster the Dutchman's depleted backline.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jonny Evans?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has confirmed that talks have been ongoing regarding a potential return to Old Trafford before the deadline.

Sheth told GMS: "I just wonder whether the injuries in the back four, particularly to Raphael Varane, will sway United's thinking from them thinking about giving Jonny Evans a short-term permanent contract, to giving Jonny Evans a short-term permanent contract. No rush on that one, but we think that talks have been ongoing with Jonny Evans and his representatives over that."

What other business could Manchester United do on Deadline Day?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Manchester United's long-standing pursuit of Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat, which has lasted for almost the full duration of the window.

Revealing the latest state of play on the likelihood of Amrabat moving to Old Trafford, Romano said: "Manchester United are set to negotiate again with Fiorentina for Amrabat deal. Fulham are not involved in the race at this stage. Amrabat wants to join Manchester Utd since the end of June and he won’t open to any other club until United are in the mix."

Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has finally arrived from Fenerbache for a fee of £4.3 million and will provide competition for Andre Onana between the sticks for Manchester United, as per BBC Sport.

The same outlet also report that Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon looks likely to be on his way to the Red Devils on a loan agreement, which has put an end to any chance of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella arriving to ease Manchester United's defensive mini-crisis.