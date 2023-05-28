Manchester United forward Anthony Martial now has doubts clouding his future at the club given he has one year left on his contract, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The club’s ongoing search for a true number 9 will continue to hinder the regularity of the Frenchman’s minutes at Old Trafford, too.

Man Utd news – Anthony Martial

Back in 2015, United signed the then 19-year-old for £36m, making him the world’s most expensive teenager.

English club Aston Villa are weighing up a Martial loan move, according to FootballTransfers, and would offer the striker much-needed time on the pitch.

The £250,000-a-week Frenchman endured a six-month loan at Sevilla last season, managing just 12 goals and one game in his time away, playing just 28 times since his return to Old Trafford.

Back in May, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old now has to accept his role on the bench at United as he will merely be a rotation option if he stays put next season.

Despite playing 297 games for the Red Devils during his eight-year stint in England, a move away would be best suited for all parties involved.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Neymar and Manchester United?

With the months of his contract numbered combined with a number 9 at the top of United’s priority list, Sheth said Martial’s future at the club is in jeopardy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Publicly at least, Erik ten Hag has always said that Manchester United played better when Anthony Martial is in the team. However, balance that alongside the fact they do want to bring in a number nine, then you’d have to say that there are doubts about Martial.

“The contract situation with him as well could prove decisive because he’s only got a year left after this season with the option of a further year, so effectively two years left on his contract.”

Is it time for Martial and Utd to part ways?

Monaco included a ‘Ballon d’Or clause’ in Martial’s contract as they felt he had the potential to become the best player in the world, but unfortunately for both the French club and United, that has not come to fruition.

His time at Old Trafford has not been entirely torrid, however, as he enjoyed a 17-goal Premier League campaign back in 2019/20.

Though, it is fair to say he has failed to find a consistent run of form during his stint and therefore live up to the expectations set on him.

This season, he has only started 11 league games and featured in 20 overall, in which he has scored just six league goals. He has often shared the load with on-loan signing Wout Weghorst and winger-turned-striker Marcus Rashford, but United’s striker plans will trickle into this transfer window.

Harry Kane is one of the named strikers linked with a move to Old Trafford as the club’s search for a true striker continues, meaning the 30-cap French international should look to move elsewhere this summer with regular game time not guaranteed at his current side.