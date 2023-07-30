Manchester United have held internal discussions over the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, though journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT the deal was not as close as it has been reported.

The player first harboured interest during Morocco’s World Cup campaign in Qatar as he was a vital cog in his nation’s impressive fourth-placed finish.

Manchester United transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina had originally issued a €35m (£30m) asking price for Amrabat, but little interest in his signature has forced the club to lower their valuation closer to €30m (£26m), via The Metro.

However, according to MailOnline, United are ‘edging closer’ to a deal worth £22m plus add-ons.

In the report, it is stated that United were showing initial interest in the 26-year-old during the January market, though the Serie A side’s unwillingness to sell put a halt to transfer proceedings.

Amid the links to the 13-time domestic champions, the agent of Amrabat has claimed there are ‘quite a few’ teams his client would consider moving to, per Manchester Evening News.

In the grand scheme of the market, securing a deal for a highly impressive midfielder of Amrabat’s calibre for such a low fee would be extremely promising, given his potential future teammate Mason Mount cost the Red Devils an initial fee of £55m.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

While Jacobs did claim United could strengthen the defensive midfield berth before the window slams shut should they seal a transfer for Rasmus Hojlund.

The journalist claims that while the club are debating making a concrete bid for the Serie A gem, he suggested that nothing is imminent.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “So, it is true that a defensive midfielder is a possibility in terms of the position that Manchester United may look to strengthen next, should they get Rasmus Hojlund over the line and Sofyan Amrabat is on the list.

“But I’m still not aware, despite the reports, of any bid or anything imminent on the Amrabat front. So, it’s fair to say that the player is there and has been discussed by Manchester United, but I don’t actually think that it’s as far along or as focused as perhaps being reported by others.”

What next for Manchester United?

As Taylor alluded to, Amrabat’s position is not one that needs urgent care, whereas those of a United persuasion would surely insist their lack of sound centre-forward options is cause for concern.

That being said, United are ‘confident’ of signing Atlanta marksman Rasmus Hojlund, with Fabrizio Romano claiming negotiations with the Bergamo club are being held imminently.

David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, reported that the club have made a verbal offer, worth €60m, to Atalanta for young Denmark international.

Erik ten Hag’s side are, however, not the only European stalwart who are showing interest in Hojlund, as Paris Saint-Germain have tabled a £43m proposal.

Despite PSG’s interest, the belief is that Hojlund’s standpoint is in favour of a United move, though the parties will have shorten the distance between their valuations before a deal is completed.