Manchester United will regret not signing Jude Bellingham three years ago, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals to GIVEMESPORT how close the midfielder came to signing for the Old Trafford outfit came to signing the midfielder in 2020.

Head coach Erik ten Hag would love to have somebody of the Real Madrid star’s calibre in the middle of the park for his Red Devils outfit.

Man Utd transfer news – Jude Bellingham

According to a report in The Sun from January 2020, Manchester United had offered over £30m to Birmingham City to sign academy product Jude Bellingham, who was making a name for himself in the Championship. The then 16-year-old was England’s most exciting talent since Wayne Rooney’s emergence at Everton in the mid-2000s.

United had made it clear they would pay over the £30m mark to wrap up Bellingham’s signature at Old Trafford but faced losing out on his services to some of Europe’s top clubs. Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund took an interest in the teenager’s services that winter. But Bellingham would remain at St. Andrews until the end of the season. At the time, the Stourbridge-born star earned a scholar wage of £145-per-week despite being a regular for Blues in the second tier.

However, that summer, Bellingham was prised away from the West Midlands and joined Dortmund for an initial £25m fee. The midfielder was persuaded by the Bundesliga giants to move to Germany over Manchester United, and it looks like he made the right decision.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that a switch to Manchester never happened with the midfielder to make a sensible career-based decision. An exceptional season with Dortmund followed, and Bellingham found himself involved in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros in 2021, with the Three Lions finishing the tournament as runners-up.

Another two impressive seasons followed before his breakthrough to the globe during the World Cup last year, becoming a regular in England’s midfield as they reached the quarter-finals in Qatar. This summer, Bellingham signed for Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m but could become Britain’s most expensive player of all time if the add-ons surpass £115m.

Jude Bellingham's League Career Stats Season Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Average Match Rating 2019/2020 Birmingham 32 4 2 6.78 2020/2021 Dortmund 19 1 3 6.71 2021/2022 Dortmund 32 3 8 7.12 2022/2023 Dortmund 30 8 4 7.58 2023/2024 Real Madrid 5 5 1 8.04 All statistics via WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Bellingham?

Jacobs says “nothing really progressed” on Man Utd’s interest in Bellingham, despite reports of a £25m-£30m bid for the star. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“From what I understand, nothing really progressed even though there were reports out there of a bid between £25m-£30m from Manchester United because of the player's side. So yeah, Manchester United, of course, like any club, regret not having Bellingham, and anyone regrets not having him if they could have got Bellingham a couple of years ago for a much smaller amount of money. But I don't think it was that simple because it was much more than just a football decision for Bellingham. It was about what was right for his development, and ultimately not moving to Manchester United or jumping straight to a big club at that age was the right decision because he chose to stay at Birmingham and get gametime there and show respect to them. And then when the time was right, he moved to Germany at a level where he was getting gametime.”

What could Man Utd’s midfield look like with Bellingham?

Over the last few seasons, Manchester United have spent plenty of money on bolstering their midfield options. Bellingham could have saved them lots of cash as ten Hag ponders how to set up his players in the middle of the park. The former Birmingham star’s presence at Old Trafford would make last summer’s £70m deal for Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro unlikely.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a massive player in ten Hag’s system, but the Red Devils would have struggled to justify paying that transfer fee with Bellingham in midfield. Meanwhile, this term, the Red Devils could eventually splash a combined £81.4m on Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as United aim to freshen up the midfield.

How have Man Utd started the season?

Ten Hag hopes to see United turn their fortunes around in the next few weeks, having lost three of their first five Premier League games this term.

Last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion doesn’t stand the Red Devils in good stead ahead of their Champions League opener away to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening. However, the Dutchman must focus on recovering the side’s start to the Premier League season after a troublesome start to the campaign.