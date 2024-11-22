Manchester United are considering bolstering Ruben Amorim’s frontline with Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alexis Bernard.

The Red Devils have reportedly 'just contacted' PSG to express their interest in the Frenchman and would be open to his arrival on a six-month loan amid their difficult financial situation.

Discussions over Kolo Muani’s future at Parc des Princes are set to continue until the end of the year, and it is understood that the striker himself will make the final decision as he continues to struggle for regular minutes under Luis Enrique.

The 25-year-old, hailed as ‘one of the best strikers in Europe’, has scored just twice in 12 appearances for PSG this season and has dropped down the pecking order significantly.

After signing from Eintracht Frankfurt for a whopping £76.4m in September 2023, the Frenchman has looked a shadow of his former self at Parc des Princes. According to Bernard, the Parisian club are already looking to replace him with a new attacker in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kolo Muani has made 52 appearances for PSG since joining last year, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists.

Ruben Amorim, who took charge of his first Man United training session on Monday, is not expected to welcome any major signings in the January market at the moment.

According to recent reports, the Portuguese tactician will be tasked with unlocking the untapped potential of the current Man United squad, rather than splashing out immediately on new players in early 2025.

United have spent lavishly in Erik ten Hag’s final transfer window, welcoming five new arrivals, including striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled to settle in at Old Trafford so far.

It remains to be seen if the Dutchman will play a significant part in new-look Amorim’s system, as forwards will now face even tighter competition for places in his 3-4-3 formation.

Randal Kolo Muani's Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 8 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 4.0 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Minutes played 319

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.