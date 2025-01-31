Manchester United have approached Bayern Munich over a potential move for Mathys Tel ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in a loan deal for the 'unbelievable' 19-year-old but may need to secure departures first to seal his arrival in the final days of the January window.

According to Plettenberg, both United and Bayern feel that Tel is currently leaning towards a loan move, which is why he has not yet accepted a move to Tottenham, despite the Lilywhites’ efforts to sign the Frenchman permanently.

Tottenham reportedly held talks with Tel’s representatives on Thursday and are prepared to splash out €60m (£50m) to sign the 19-year-old permanently in the coming days.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are eagerly searching for a forward to boost their injury-ridden frontline, with Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert among those sidelined.

Other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Aston Villa, have also shown interest in Tel, as the Frenchman looks set to depart Bayern before Monday’s deadline.

The Bundesliga giants are open to letting the 19-year-old leave after he expressed his desire to move on, having struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this season.

Tel has made only 14 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this term, scoring once in 458 minutes of action.

Man United are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window and are expected to finalise Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu’s arrival soon – the 20-year-old is set to become Ruben Amorim’s first signing at Old Trafford.

Dorgu will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the Red Devils and is expected to travel to Manchester on Saturday to complete his €35m (£29m) move.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-01-25.