Manchester United, in their pursuit of a new striker, have drawn up a list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, according to ESPN, and it includes Brenford’s Ivan Toney, Jonathan David of LOSC Lille and Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee.

Since his arrival last summer, youngster Rasmus Hojlund shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden alongside Bruno Fernandes as the likes of Marcus Rashford blew hot and cold throughout 2023/24.

According to The Athletic, such a lack of goals last season from Erik ten Hag’s side means they will enter the trading period with a new centre forward in sight. And after reports suggested the Dutchman’s position is safe for now, all transfer deals will be full steam ahead.

Toney, David and Zirkzee All Eyed by Man Utd

The former to cost north of £50m

Not only does Hojlund need some support in the final third, but Anthony Martial’s free summer departure means Manchester United are a man light in the striker department and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club are eyeing a 'more experienced striker' to support the development of their only current option, Hojlund.

All things considered, the talismanic Dane, 21, endured a relatively fruitful inaugural season at Old Trafford as he notched 16 goals - 10 in the Premier League - in 43 outings across all competitions, including five in six Champions League appearances.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was also of interest to the club, but given he has now signed a new deal with his current employers, a move for the Slovenian frontman is firmly off the table.

Toney, David, Zirkzee - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Toney David Zirkzee Minutes 1,449 2,641 2,772 Goals 4 19 11 Assists 2 4 4 Shots per game 3 2.3 2.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.4 1.5 Aerials won per game 3.2 0.6 0.9 Overall rating 6.89 7.05 7.03

Zirkzee, Bologna’s leading marksman, has a release clause of just £34 million for any suitor to trigger this summer. His 2023/24 return of 12 goals in 37 outings means the former Bayern Munich prospect, 23, is one of the cheaper options on the market. David - described as a 'phenom' - also enjoyed a fruitful season in front of goal, notching 26 strikes in all competitions.

Given that both Toney and David, who once revealed he's "not a big fan of Liverpool", are edging closer to the final year of their respective contracts, Manchester United are well aware of both situations and that’s why they are of particular interest. ESPN, however, report that a move for Toney would require Manchester United to fork out in excess of £50 million.

Erik ten Hag Set to Stay as Manager

Yet to be announced by the club

Albeit not announced by the club themselves, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news that Ten Hag is set to remain in the Old Trafford dugout despite the club’s hierarchy sounding out other potential options in the off-season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team have been completing an off-season review, which included the future of the former Ajax custodian. After a hodgepodge campaign, which saw the club pick up their lowest points tally of the Premier League era, reports suggested that his sacking was inevitable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, from all 96 teams that compete in Europe’s top five leagues, Manchester United ranked 95th for shots faced.

Incredibly, ending the season on a high with a 2-1 win over local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final now means that he will remain in the dugout for the time being.

It’s not been all sunshine and roses for the Dutch tactician since he arrived with him enduring his fair share of issues both on and off the field. That said, two trophies in back-to-back seasons have given him the platform to push on and prove the critics wrong with the backing of Ratcliffe and his entourage.