Manchester United remain keen on signing a new left wing-back in January, but a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes is difficult, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

United are still prioritising a new arrival on the left to bolster Ruben Amorim’s backline and have multiple alternatives if they are unable to pursue a deal for Mendes.

According to Romano, Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu, valued at more than £30m, remains among the players being monitored, after being linked with an Old Trafford switch back in December.

United are also expecting a busy end to the transfer window in terms of outgoings – at least one or two players could leave and potentially provide a boost to their transfer budget.

Man United Eyeing New Left Wing-Back

Mendes deal remains difficult

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has revealed that Man United still want a new left wing-back in January and are expecting at least one or two player departures:

“Manchester United want a new player in that position, yes. I think someone will leave United, at least one or two players. “It's difficult to go for a top player like Nuno Mendes in January, but they have more names on their list being monitored including Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, Denmark's full-back.”

Amorim has been rotating between Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia on the left since he took over in November, with the Portuguese international covering at wing-back for most of the Premier League games.

United are still playing without their first-choice left-back, Luke Shaw, after he suffered another injury last month, having only made three substitute appearances under Amorim.

The Red Devils are expecting outgoings to help boost their transfer budget in January, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro among the potential departures.

Rashford is thought to be the subject of interest from multiple European clubs, including AC Milan, Juventus, and Barcelona, while Casemiro is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 5 Goals scored 11 Goals conceded 16 Points per game 0.89

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.