Manchester United continue to work on a deal to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils remain in the market for defensive reinforcements and have set their sights on De Ligt and Mazraoui, both of whom are well-known to Erik ten Hag.

According to Romano, United are ‘keeping contacts active’ for the pair, who have already agreed on long-term deals with the Premier League giants earlier this month.

United have so far refused to meet Bayern’s £42million asking price for De Ligt – the Red Devils continue to push for a deal that includes add-ons and more favourable payment terms.

The Old Trafford outfit’s joint offer, amounting to £51million, was also reportedly rejected by the Bavarians, who are thought to be demanding £64million for both De Ligt and Mazraoui this summer.

Bayern have informed both defenders that they are not part of Vincent Kompany’s plans for the new season and are among the players available for transfer.

Mazraoui ‘Top Priority’ for Ten Hag

Well known by the Dutch tactician

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is refusing to enter contract negotiations with the Serie A giants, eyeing a possible switch to Man United this summer.

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, clarified that despite the rumours, Mazraoui remains a top priority for Man United and Erik ten Hag, who knows the Moroccan well from their time at Ajax:

“There will be more for Manchester United, because they keep working and keeping contacts active for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. “Despite all the stories on Dumfries, the top priority for Manchester United remains Mazraoui, because he can also play on the left, and because it's a player already well known by Erik ten Hag.”

The Red Devils are now in the process of arranging a right-back swap, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially heading to West Ham and Mazraoui taking his place at Old Trafford.

However, the 26-year-old Englishman is yet to agree personal terms with Julen Lopetegui’s side, while West Ham are now considering alternatives, including Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier.

Mazraoui is seen as an ideal replacement for Wan-Bissaka, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and is expected to leave before the transfer window closes on 30 August.

The Morocco international is now waiting for a move to Greater Manchester after agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils last month.

Noussair Mazraoui Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 19 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 88.3% Progressive passes per 90 7.74 Key passes per 90 1.13 Tackles per 90 2.41 Interceptions per 90 1.5

Man United ‘Keen’ on Martin Zubimendi

An alternative to Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are showing interest in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to The Telegraph journalist James Ducker.

The Red Devils consider Zubimendi as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain ace Manuel Ugarte, with a new midfield arrival still a top priority for Erik ten Hag.

According to Ducker, United have shifted their focus away from the Uruguayan international and have identified several targets, including Zubimendi, who is also being eyed by Liverpool.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.