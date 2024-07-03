Highlights Manchester United considering signing a left-back, with Milos Kerkez on their shortlist.

Shaw's injury history led to various players filling in at left-back, prompting the need for reinforcements.

Manchester United also considering a move for Matthijs de Ligt to strengthen their defensive unit.

Manchester United are potentially looking to sign a new left-back before the summer transfer window comes to a close and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez is on their shortlist.

The poor injury record of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia often left boss Erik ten Hag with a torrid decision to make in terms of who was deployed in the left-back berth last term, with Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot all being deployed there across 2023/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw is Manchester United’s longest-serving player, having reached the 10-year mark recently.

Man Utd’s Ongoing Left-Back Search

Shaw still yet to play a minute at Euro 2024

From the club’s perspective, the plethora of names - none of whom are left-sided defenders by trade - that have been used in place of an injury-struck Shaw are not ideal, hence their interest in delving into the market and signing reinforcements.

An audacious move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez was mooted earlier on in 2024. According to reports in Spain, per 90min, the Old Trafford-based outfit were preparing a £51 million-worth bid for the glittering Frenchman, while Bayern Munich were also an interested party.

The noise surrounding a move for Hernandez has cooled but Manchester United’s need for extra bodies on the left-hand side of their back line has not, especially as Shaw is still yet to play a single minute at Euro 2024.

Ahead of the summer trading period opening for business, reports suggested that Manchester United - alongside their Premier League rivals Chelsea - were among the clubs monitoring Kerkez’s situation with him adapting to life in the English top flight so effortlessly on the south coast. The Hungarian international has been described as 'one of Europe's brightest talents'.

Jacobs: Kerkez Among Man Utd Left-Back Targets

No decision made on who they will look to sign

When quizzed whether Manchester United know who is being targeted in the left-back berth, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that there has been no definitive decision made on who their top target is. Insisting that Bournemouth's Kerkez is, however, among the names they are contemplating, Jacobs said:

“No decision has been made yet on who is the player they want to sign. One of the players they consider, for sure, is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth, who had a very good season. Manchester United were tracking and following him. “He's one of the names they have in the list, but again, he’s not the only one because Bournemouth’s plan would be to sell the player maybe in summer of 2025 and not this summer. They want to keep him for one more season, so it's not going to be an easy negotiation.”

Man Utd Handed Boost in De Ligt Pursuit

Dutchman now ‘open’ to Old Trafford switch

Close

From the left-back berth to the beating heart of the defensive unit, Ten Hag and his entourage are keen to add a player to play alongside Lisandro Martinez next campaign, especially on the back of Raphael Varane’s unfortunate departure, which has left the 13-time Premier League champions threadbare in that department.

Although Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is seemingly out of the club’s price range, out-of-favour Bayern Munich ace Matthijs de Ligt is on their radar - and after formal discussions between the relevant parties, the former Ajax skipper is ‘open’ to an Old Trafford move, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

De Ligt (23/24), Martinez (22/23), Varane (22/23) - League Stats Comapred Statistic De Ligt (23/24) Martinez (22/23) Varane (22/23) Minutes 1,391 2,117 1,917 Goals/Assists 2/0 1/0 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 87.3 86.5 Aerials won per game 1.9 1.2 1.8 Tackles per game 0.7 2 1 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.2 0.5 Overall rating 6.68 6.84 6.64

With Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae and the like already forming the bulk of Bayern’s central defensive options, minutes are looking scarce for the man in question - and with Manchester United looking for new additions, a switch to the Premier League behemoths could prove to be a wise decision.

All statistics per WhoScored