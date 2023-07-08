Manchester United could make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat towards the end of the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, according to the Italian journalist, the Red Devils are not currently showing concrete interest in the player despite having tried to sign him back in January.

Man United transfer news — Sofyan Amrabat

The MailOnline recently claimed that United are looking at Amrabat again.

The same outlet states that the 26-year-old was a January target for the Manchester club before they signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan and is now available for around £30m.

Sabitzer has since returned to Bayern Munich, but United have managed to bring in Mason Mount from Chelsea to strengthen Erik ten Hag's midfield and possibly his attack.

The England international is a very versatile footballer, able to play as a No.8 or No.10.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sofyan Amrabat and Man United?

While Amrabat may not be a main target for United right now, Romano is refusing to rule out the possibility of them making a move for him later in the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "What they did with Amrabat in January was to approach the player side in the final 48 hours of the market, so it could be an option to do something similar. But at the moment, it's not something concrete."

What would Sofyan Amrabat bring to Man United?

Amrabat showed at the World Cup that he is a midfielder who is happy to be on the ball.

According to WhoScored, the Morocco international made 44.9 passes per game, which was the highest average in his squad.

He was not the worst tackler at the tournament either, making 2.3 tackles a match. Only Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui (2.8) and Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi (3.7) made more.

His displays in Qatar alone showed that he is a very capable defensive midfielder, making it no shock that a side like United tried to sign him shortly after the World Cup.

In the middle of the park at Old Trafford, Amrabat could add more composure and some extra steel.

Should Man United sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer?

It does not sound like the worst idea. The Fiorentina star could be a good alternative to Casemiro.

The Brazilian was not always around last season after picking up a couple of red cards which led to suspension. As well as that, United have qualified for the Champions League. Ten Hag is going to need to improve the overall quality of his squad if he wants his side to do well in Europe and the Premier League.

A lot may depend on what happens with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay. If both players remain at Old Trafford, then there may not be room for the arrival of another midfielder, such as Amrabat.

But should there be a departure, perhaps it could open up a space for the former Club Brugge and Feyenoord man, who has proven himself on the biggest stage.