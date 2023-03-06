A Manchester United star cut a frustrated figure as his side were comfortably beaten, it has been claimed.

Manchester United star Luke Shaw 'looked like he wanted a red card' as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, along with a late strike from Roberto Firmino, resulted in Erik ten Hag's side suffering the joint-heaviest defeat in the club's entire history.

Man United latest news - Luke Shaw

WhoScored handed Shaw a match rating of 5.9 as a rampant Liverpool ran riot at Anfield, allowing Jurgen Klopp's side to move to within three points of the Champions League qualification places.

Ten Hag accused his players of being 'unprofessional' as they conceded six goals in the second half, and it was a day to forget for Shaw.

Sofascore data shows the left-back lost possession 14 times over the course of the Premier League clash, while he was also fortunate to escape a booking after committing three fouls.

Shaw apologised to Manchester United supporters after the harrowing defeat, admitting the Red Devils' performance was 'completely unacceptable' and 'disgraceful'.

The England international, who is on a contract worth £150,000-per-week at Old Trafford, will be hoping to bounce back when ten Hag's charges go head-to-head with Spanish outfit Real Betis in a Europa League round of 16 first leg tie.

What has Dean Jones said about Shaw?

Jones believes Shaw cut a frustrated figure as Manchester United capitulated against fierce rivals Liverpool, with his emotions having an impact on his performance.

The journalist feels some of the former Southampton man's challenges suggested he was keen to be sent off as it would have allowed him to get off the pitch sooner.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Luke Shaw, particularly, just became frustrated the more and more the game went on.

"That's totally understandable, but it just became a really bitty performance from him. You could see how niggly he got and he was pushing people all over the place.

"To be honest, by the end, it looked like he wanted a red card because he was so fed up with being on the pitch."

Will Shaw bounce back for Man United?

Shaw has been among Manchester United's top five performers since the Premier League campaign got underway, with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot being the only teammates to better the 6.87 average match rating handed to him by WhoScored.

The 27-year-old became the fourth most expensive defender in history when he completed a move from Southampton, worth up to £31million, in June 2014.

Shaw has been a key man for the Red Devils since, making 245 appearances and racking up 30 goal contributions along the way.

Ten Hag has been impressed with how the full-back bounced back from a slow start to the campaign, describing him as a 'top player' and 'leader'.

There is no doubt that Shaw, who has enjoyed 229 outings in the Premier League, will recover from the harrowing afternoon at Liverpool.