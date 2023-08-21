Manchester United star Mason Mount 'looks a terrible fit' in the Old Trafford giants' midfield for a key reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils suffered their first defeat of the campaign when they were put to the sword by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Man United latest news - Mason Mount

Manchester United were not afraid to splash the cash in order to land Mount as, according to Sky Sports, he cost up to £60million when he joined from Chelsea earlier in the summer.

But the start of the creative midfielder's Red Devils career has not gone to plan after securing a five-year contract which allows him to pocket £250,000-per-week.

In fact, Manchester United supporters were fuming when Mount was seen laughing with England teammate James Maddison after the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was substituted for the second match in succession, with him being hauled off after 85 minutes of the Premier League encounter in north London.

Mount struggled to make an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Sofascore handed him a 6.6 match rating after losing possession six times and failing to get any shots away.

The Chelsea academy graduate's underwhelming performance came after respected journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT he expected Spurs' style of play to cause Manchester United problems if he remained in the starting line-up.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Mount?

Taylor is concerned that Manchester United have not spent their transfer budget wisely, with them potentially being in a worse position than they were when the summer window opened for business.

The reputable journalist feels Mount's form is particularly worrying and there are early signs that he does not fit into a system which also includes Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do fear for United because they have spent in the region of £180million but look like they've regressed.

"I know Rasmus Hojlund isn't playing yet, but Mount looks a terrible fit, if I'm being honest. I don't see him fitting into that team with Bruno Fernandes.

"Andre Onana has looked a bit shaky, although his kicking was excellent against Tottenham. I've never been overly sold on United this season anyway, and I think that's been proven right so far. But, obviously, there's a long way to go, so we'll see."

What's next for Man United?

Ten Hag is looking to provide Onana with competition for the No.1 jersey as, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have enquired over Benfica shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos' availability.

The report suggests the Red Devils want a new second-choice option between the sticks and the Greece international, who has made 225 appearances for his current employers, fits the bill.

Vlachodimos heading to Old Trafford would allow Dean Henderson to embark on a fresh challenge after he has been the subject of discussions with Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old is also wanted by Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan, ahead of the transfer window's closure on September 1.

Henderson has entered the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract, and Manchester United will be hopeful of a bidding war taking place.