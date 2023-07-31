Manchester United star Andre Onana has 'had dust-ups' with Erik ten Hag and one of his traits could be key ahead of the new season getting underway at Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are into their final preparations ahead of starting their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.

Man United latest news - Andre Onana

Onana has wasted no time in attempting to improve standards as, according to the Telegraph, he aggressively confronted teammate Harry Maguire during Manchester United's pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The report suggests the England international, who has been stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag, was controversially berated by the Red Devils' new first-choice goalkeeper after a mix-up with Scott McTominay presented the Bundesliga side with a golden opportunity in Las Vegas.

The explosive bust-up came just a matter of days after Onana joined Manchester United in a switch worth in the region of £47million from Inter Milan.

Having previously played under ten Hag at Ajax, where he made 145 appearances under the Dutchman's guidance, the 27-year-old has penned a long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Onana signed a £120,000-per-week deal which has tied him down to Manchester United until the summer of 2028.

The former Cameroon international became a priority target after David De Gea walked away from the Red Devils following the expiry of his agreement, which allowed him to pocket £375,000 every seven days, at the end of June.

What has Alex Crook said about Onana?

Crook believes Onana has already shown his fiery character thanks to his outburst at Maguire, while the shot-stopper also had confrontations with ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

But the talkSPORT reporter feels that could be used to Manchester United's advantage and it was a key reason for his arrival.

When asked whether Onana's mentality is what the Red Devils need, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Definitely. One of the criticisms you'd have of De Gea was that he was maybe a bit too silent and accepting of things going wrong in front of him.

"Manchester United haven't really had a vocal goalkeeper for some time now. I think that's part of the package and he has got that type of personality.

"I think he has had dust-ups with ten Hag in the past, so it won't surprise the manager. I think that personality, which is so important for a modern goalkeeper, is one of the attractions."

What's next for Man United?

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Manchester United are facing competition from Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ahli for defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's signature.

The report suggests the Morocco international, who made 49 appearances last season, must make a decision over where his future lies as Fiorentina are resigned to losing him ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to pay close to £22million, plus bonuses, in order to win the race for Amrabat.

The Premier League giants rekindled their interest having initially looked to acquire the 26-year-old during the winter window.

But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will need to sell a midfielder if they want to have a chance of attracting Amrabat to Old Trafford due to financial restrictions.