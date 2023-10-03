Highlights Manchester United have been urged not to consider replacing Erik ten Hag with Graham Potter after the former Chelsea boss has been named among the favourites to head into the dugout if a change is made.

The pressure is ramping up on the Dutch tactician after the Red Devils have made their worst start to a league campaign since 1989.

Potter has potentially handed Manchester United a boost by not being tempted to move into the hot-seat at Rangers.

Manchester United should not consider hiring Graham Potter as Erik ten Hag's successor as two other big-name managers have been listed as contenders if a change is made in the Old Trafford dugout, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have endured a hugely underwhelming start to the campaign and it has led to question marks over whether the hierarchy could look to make an alteration as they seek an upturn in form.

Man United latest news - Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag admitted he could not blame the Manchester United supporters for booing his side off the pitch, according to the Telegraph, as a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend resulted in them losing four of their opening seven matches of a domestic campaign for the first time since 1989.

The Dutchman was also jeered by the Red Devils faithful when he made the decision to substitute Rasmus Hojlund despite his side chasing an equaliser against Roy Hodgson's south Londoners, leading to further doubts over whether he has the full backing of the fanbase.

Ten Hag, who has led Manchester United to 46 wins since swapping Ajax's Johan Cruyff Arena for Old Trafford last year, will see the pressure ramp up even further if his charges are unable to secure a positive result when they go head-to-head with Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Just a matter of hours ahead of the clash, former Red Devils striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged the hierarchy to consider sacking the 53-year-old tactician due to ongoing concerns over whether he is capable of dealing with the big egos in the dressing room.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag could throw Harry Maguire into the starting line-up against Galatasaray as he seeks an upturn in fortunes, with three points surely being necessary if he wants to quieten speculation over his future at the Manchester United helm.

Jones has noticed that certain bookmakers have listed former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion chief Potter as the third-favourite to replace ten Hag if he is sacked by Manchester United.

But, with Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann also potentially being on the Red Devils' radar, the reputable reporter feels appointing the 48-year-old would be a mistake.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's one thing saying you want the manager to leave, but the real question is who would you want to come in that's going to guarantee that this turns around quickly? You've already got a new layer of players that have just been brought in to suit what this manager's vision is of the team, so you would surely need to find someone that would be in line with that. You look at the betting right now for who would be Manchester United's next manager and Zinedine Zidane is the favourite. There is no real understanding of what he would look to change at Manchester United, but I don't think his outlook would be totally the same as what ten Hag's is. You've got Julian Nagelsmann, which isn't really realistic at the moment. Graham Potter's the third favourite, at the moment, in the betting, and I'd say that pretty much sums up where you are at in terms of finding a replacement. Graham Potter couldn't deal with the expectations of managing Chelsea, so there's no reason to believe that he would be a better manager for Manchester United than Erik ten Hag."

Man United handed boost ahead of potentially turning to Potter

Potter will not make his return to management at Rangers, according to the Daily Record, as he has no interest in being named as Michael Beale's successor despite being on the lookout for his next job.

Although the ex-Swansea City boss has been heavily linked with moving into the Ibrox dugout, having been out of work since his sacking by Chelsea in April, the report suggests he does not have his eye on taking over at the Scottish Premiership giants.

It comes as a blow for Rangers, who initially sounded Potter out last month, but his snub could allow Manchester United to pounce if ten Hag is shown the door as they bid to get their season on track.

Potter is biding his time before returning to the dugout, having rejected the opportunity to take charge of Ligue 1 side Lyon following a poor start to the season, and statistics highlight that he could be a reliable figure at the Red Devils' helm even if he is not the most glamorous of names.

Graham Potter's managerial record Matches 440 Won 185 Drawn 118 Lost 137 Goals for 635 Goals against 527 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Ten Hag signing in line to make Man United debut vs Galatasaray

Ten Hag has hinted that he could make a change between the sticks when Manchester United take on Galatasaray as, according to The Sun, Altay Bayindir may be handed his debut by replacing first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana in the starting line-up.

Although the Turkey international headed to Old Trafford during the final hours of the summer transfer window, after completing a £4.3million switch from Fenerbahce, he has been forced to remain patient ahead of being handed an opportunity to impress.

Having kept two clean sheets in four appearances for his former employers during the early stages of the campaign, Bayindir has been an unused substitute in every Manchester United fixture since his arrival.