Highlights Mason Mount has come in for criticism since making the £55million move from Chelsea to Manchester United.

The creative midfielder has been forced to miss the Red Devils' last two fixtures after picking up a hamstring injury.

He is in a race against time to be fully fit for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Manchester United star Mason Mount has not been 'especially bad' during the early stages of his Old Trafford career and journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on when he could return to action.

The creative midfielder was among the fresh faces to join the Red Devils as boss Erik ten Hag spent close to £180million on bolstering his squad during the summer transfer window.

Man United latest news - Mason Mount

Mount could make his comeback from injury when Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as, according to the Mirror, his latest scan provided positive results.

The report suggests ten Hag is keeping his cards close to his chest after dismissing questions over whether the England international, who has missed the Red Devils' last two fixtures due to a hamstring problem, will be available or left out ahead of the Champions League group stage beginning with a trip to Bayern Munich next week.

Although Manchester United forked out £55million to tempt Chelsea into selling Mount during the summer, his injury lay-off and indifferent form has resulted in it not being plain sailing during the early stages of his career in new surroundings.

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact during his most recent outing, the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month, with Sofascore handing him a 6.6 match rating after losing possession six times and failing to get any shots away.

Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount 'looks a terrible fit' after putting in what has been deemed to be below-par performances, while teammate Harry Maguire has also come in for abuse from some quarters.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount?

Jones believes Mount, whose brother has hit back at criticism, has been unfairly targeted by some pundits and journalists as he has not been among Manchester United's worst performers during a rocky start to the campaign.

The transfer insider feels ten Hag will be keen for the former Derby County loanee to prove his fitness at Carrington and bag a place on the bench against Brighton this weekend as he steps up his recovery.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think he's been especially bad. I think he's been trying to find his role within a new club and that's not easy, especially when you've got the No.7 shirt on your back. I think they probably are missing Mason Mount in the fact that he hasn't even been able to be a consideration. Hopefully, around the corner, he will be there and potentially in their thoughts for a spot on the bench against Brighton. If not, they definitely want him back and ready for the Champions League campaign."

Where does Mount rank among Man United's top earners?

Mount penned a five-year contract worth £250,000-per-week, according to Capology, when he sealed his arrival at Manchester United during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

The move has allowed the Portsmouth-born midfielder to secure a significant pay rise, having been on a deal worth £76,000-per-week at Chelsea, and he is also among those at the top of the Red Devils' wage bill.

Manchester United's top earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Allowing Mount to secure such a lucrative deal proved to be a key reason for Manchester United being able to prise him away from Chelsea as the west Londoners were unwilling to meet his demands of an increase which would have seen him move alongside the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

He also rejected a £200,000-per-week contract proposal last November, which put the capital club at risk of seeing their academy graduate walk away as a free agent next summer and led to them deciding to cash in.

Midfield duo could leave Man United this week

Manchester United are still actively looking to find a buyer for Donny van de Beek, according to 90min, with Turkey and Qatar being eyed as potential landing spots due to their respective transfer windows still being open.

The report suggests interest from Super Lig giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has not progressed, but other clubs are still exploring the possibility of offering the Dutchman a route out of Old Trafford three years on from his £40million move.

Although van de Beek has been included in Manchester United's 25-man Premier League squad due to still being on the club's books, his game time will be limited if he does not embark on a fresh challenge in the coming days.

The midfielder failed to secure a Deadline Day move to Lorient as the Ligue 1 side were not impressed with his attitude when they agreed a temporary deal earlier in the summer, resulting in them turning their attentions elsewhere.

Turkish side Besiktas are also eyeing a loan agreement for Hannibal Mejbri ahead of their transfer window slamming shut on Friday after being unable to convince Manchester United to sanction his permanent departure.